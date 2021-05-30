 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Old and busted: Cops shooting unarmed man. New hotness: Fire Marshall shoots unarmed man
9
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You don't have to be afraid of guns. But you should absolutely be afraid when idiots start pointing their guns at you, even in fun. The killer in this case was a deputy firefighter. I can't imagine that he'd set off any alarms under the most stringent background checks, yet here he was aiming the gun at the victim and pulling the trigger. Even if we accept the killer's story that he "unloaded it" and then "dropped it," it still looks like he doesn't have the wherewithal to handle guns properly.

So what do we do with people like this. Do we just hand out guns to anyone who wants one? What is the line in the sand where we say "this person shouldn't be legally allowed to own a gun"? Can we draw it to include this guy but leave out the vast majority of gun owners?
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
vignette2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Say it ain't so, Bill!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tomorrow, an unarmed man will shoot a fire marshal.

Then after this news-break, we'll show you a new way to lose weight.
A new flavor koolaid
A  new whitening toothpaste
A man with a bomb in a suitcase
on Tuesday
who threatened to blow up
the moon's face

/boom
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Apparently this moron can't even remember the most basic rules of gun safety.
1. Treat every firearm as if it were loaded, even if you just unladed it.
2. Always keep the gun pointed in a safe direction.
3. Never point the gun at anything you don't intend to kill.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Once he finally gets out of jail he should be forbidden from ever again owning a firearm.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Somewhere deep in my archives I have a picture of chains on a fire exit door in the deepest part of a thrift. I took pictures and sent them to the local fire department to have them make a conversation. If you spot a fire problem, take a pic and make it someone else's problem
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: So what do we do with people like this. Do we just hand out guns to anyone who wants one? What is the line in the sand where we say "this person shouldn't be legally allowed to own a gun"? Can we draw it to include this guy but leave out the vast majority of gun owners?


I am not sure how we can weed out these types beforehand, but a good place to start is to enact incredibly harsh punishments for incidents like this, one of which is to forever lose your right to own a firearm. I can fully understand and accept that accidents do happen and sometimes someone may inadvertently point a firearm at someone, and as a former shooting instructor with the Boy Scouts of America it happened to me more than a few times. But, if what the witnesses say is true then this was not an accident. This was deliberate. Sure, he may not have intended to shoot the kid but that does not matter. Willfully pointing a firearm at someone and pulling the trigger, even if you think it is unloaded, should be automatic revocation of your 2nd Amendment Right, even if it is in fact unloaded. And for all the pedants out there, No, I am not referring to any instances of legitimate defensive use of a firearm.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mock26: enact incredibly harsh punishments for incidents like this, one of which is to forever lose your right to own a firearm.


Shooting someone intentionally or negligently is going to be a felony.  That's going to bar you from legally owning a firearm.  There's no need to enact another law/punishment.  If you aren't going to obey the first, you won't obey the second either; and if you are going to obey the first, then the second will not apply.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Apparently this moron can't even remember the most basic rules of gun safety.
1. Treat every firearm as if it were loaded, even if you just unladed it.
2. Always keep the gun pointed in a safe direction.
3. Never point the gun at anything you don't intend to kill.


Na, dropping it on accident is just his story, new guy was bangin his wife.
 
