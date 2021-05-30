 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Prison, the final frontier   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
9
    More: Repeat, NASA, Alabama, English-language films, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Huntsville, Alabama, ex-astronaut, young Alabama girls, Barbra Streisand  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2021 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Orange really IS the New Black, I guess.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Four years for killing two people.  No, I think there was a pretty clear winner here.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Four years for killing two people.  No, I think there was a pretty clear winner here.


A very white sentence.
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Old Man Winter: Four years for killing two people.  No, I think there was a pretty clear winner here.

A very white sentence.


He's 64. He'll likely die in prison or be in such bad health that they will have to let him out for regular medical treatment or to be put in a nursing home by then. It is effectively a life sentence for him with parole.

Now if he was darker than the contents of a milk carton, he would be dying in prison, handcuffed to a bed in the infirmary, being denied even basic medical care including pain medication as he died in agony.

...racism and our justice system are some of them most barbaric things in the last 100 years. We need to change, together.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Four years for killing two people.  No, I think there was a pretty clear winner here.


Come on now. It's not like he sucker punched a child.
🤷
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Four years for killing two people.  No, I think there was a pretty clear winner here.


So, two years with good behavior? In a minimum security?
Did you see the one Martha Stewart spent time in?
Some people pay decent money to spend time in solitude retreats. (I should know)

/I love how on the subject of guns people are pushing (rightfully) that there is no accidental murder, and that it should be considered at least negligence, but when alcohol is involved a lot of people just throw their hands in the air and shrug
//of you aren't for prohibition, at least take a look at some of the European laws on DUI
///example: Germany
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Old Man Winter: Four years for killing two people.  No, I think there was a pretty clear winner here.

So, two years with good behavior? In a minimum security?
Did you see the one Martha Stewart spent time in?
Some people pay decent money to spend time in solitude retreats. (I should know)

/I love how on the subject of guns people are pushing (rightfully) that there is no accidental murder, and that it should be considered at least negligence, but when alcohol is involved a lot of people just throw their hands in the air and shrug
//of you aren't for prohibition, at least take a look at some of the European laws on DUI
///example: Germany


Being able to drunkenly get around isn't a new concept. People have been stumbling home and only a danger to themselves for millennia.

The dangerous factor is driving. The car needs to be removed.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.