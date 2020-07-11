 Skip to content
(MSN)   How do you convince coal miners and petrolheads of the value of renewables? Give them a ride in a Tesla   (msn.com)
10
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if we can just convince Elon Musk to stop being a hypocritical douchebag..

/crypto sucks
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would be More like
" So this is how the better half lives"   Then afterwards I drive off in my old cheap car.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean sure its the same for any EV but why would anyone want to pass an oppertunity to give elon a nice stroke job. Im sure they also were honest about the pathetic state of EV infrastructure in the south right?
 
orbister
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good idea to get the miners on side, since Teslas will be running on electricity made from coal for the foreseeable future.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now where does the power come from that recharges them?

Or the batteries?  Rare earth mining is not particularly eco friendly. Also, Google "cobalt mining Congo" (key component in batteries). Care for a side of exploitation?

All this is, is just a different social/environmental impact with different winners/losers.
 
crinz83
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was arrested for gluing myself to the Siemens window," he said.

i completely understand that, except for the part after "i was arrested"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or you could increase petrol consumption to arrive at shortages and supply chain collapse quicker.
 
PlanckSnail
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ThunderPelvis: Now if we can just convince Elon Musk to stop being a hypocritical douchebag..

/crypto sucks


Elon Musk's entire persona is BS.

DEBUNKING ELON MUSK Pt1 (1080p)
Youtube c-FGwDDc-s8
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Now where does the power come from that recharges them?


Depends where you live.  Many parts of the US are already running at over 50% renewables, including New York, California, and the entire Pacific NW.
https://www.epa.gov/egrid/power-profi​l​er#/

Or the batteries?  Rare earth mining is not particularly eco friendly. Also, Google "cobalt mining Congo" (key component in batteries). Care for a side of exploitation?

Tesla plans to have cobalt-free batteries in production by 2023, for the reasons you cite.  Toyota too and once those batteries hit the market, everyone else will follow.  Gas and coal aren't getting cleaner.  Batteries are.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesmor​r​is/2020/07/11/teslas-shift-to-cobalt-f​ree-batteries-is-its-most-important-mo​ve-yet/

All this is, is just a different social/environmental impact with different winners/losers.

Or, it's a way to make the world a better place.
 
undernova
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't expect particular minds to change quickly. But electric car propulsion can be pretty awesome. It's worth test driving one with some zip and style if you get the chance. I was immediately convinced after driving a Tesla sedan 6 years ago. Even the BMWs and Chevys and Nissans are admissible as cool to me.

The change is coming, and luckily it's not too bad.
 
