 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Maryland police officer gets drunk, gets into bar fight, and kicks one of the responding police officers who arrives to stop it. He was suspended with pay, though, so you know. Lesson learned   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
6
    More: Facepalm, Howard County, Maryland, Maryland police officer, Arrest, Anne Arundel County police, Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Police, Resisting arrest, Crime  
•       •       •

77 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2021 at 1:20 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Salenieks, an eight-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct."

Apparently Subby missed this part of the article.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yikes!

media.nbcwashington.comView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: Yikes!

[media.nbcwashington.com image 229x278]


Crikey if I had a head like that I would wear cosplay at all times
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: "Salenieks, an eight-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct."

Apparently Subby missed this part of the article.


Nope. We all know that charges like this against your colleague will disappear in a few weeks, or be dropped by a mediator.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q: Should your employer suspend you if you get arrested?
A: Police officers are a special case, held to a special standard compared to other citizens.

Q: If your employer suspends you due to off work conduct, why would he pay you?
A: Police officers are a special case, held to a special standard compared to other citizens.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Yikes!

[media.nbcwashington.com image 229x278]


Fark......i am disappoint
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.