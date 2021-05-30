 Skip to content
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The body of a graffiti artist and well-known member of the Minneapolis skateboarding community was pulled from the Mississippi River on Tuesday.

So he didn't wash up on the Banksy?
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The body of a graffiti artist and well-known member of the Minneapolis skateboarding community was pulled from the Mississippi River on Tuesday.

So he didn't wash up on the Banksy?


Nope he went Rolling on the river.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His final tag was:

"He who is valiant and pure of spirit...

...may find the Holy Grail...

...in the Castle of

A
a
a
r
g
h
!
!
!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
27 and still doing lame shiat?
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not much of a god after all.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He should have just taken the midnight train to New Orleans instead.  No lock and dam to interrupt his trip.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Writing his 'name' on other people's stuff? Subby misspelled "tagger."
 
lincoln65
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Call me old fashioned but I think graffiti is really dumb.

It's been played out since Pompeii
 
mescalito
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
KDED?
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bridges are racist now?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think we can lay this death on KRS-One. For years, Kris has been going around preaching his gospel of "hip hop culture" and rigidly defining it to include graffiti as one of the pillars of the culture. So instead of talented artists finding a medium that is lucrative and legal, they wind up on the wrong side of the law or, like this guy, dead.

Hip hoppers don't *need* to do any single thing that KRS-One thinks defines as hip hop culture. They only need to wear Blu-Blocker sunglasses, and that's it. All the rest of it is Kris' fever dream.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rename the local skate park after someone who was a known vandal?  Come on, isn't there a recently vacated statue pedestal?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: 27 and still doing lame shiat?


🙄
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Writing his 'name' on other people's stuff? Subby misspelled "tagger."


🙄
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Rename the local skate park after someone who was a known vandal?  Come on, isn't there a recently vacated statue pedestal?


I don't know, man, Graffiti does seem more appropriate than slavery.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
His life accomplishments far surpassed my own. No one ever wanted to use my name in a Skate Park.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's unfortunate that the dude lost his life, but it's just another case of "play stupid games, win stupid prizes".
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The body of a graffiti artist and well-known member of the Minneapolis skateboarding community was pulled from the Mississippi River on Tuesday.

So he didn't wash up on the Banksy?


Hmm... you know, if Banksy were to die, how would we know?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mescalito: KDED?


SPLAT
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if there are nuances to this that I'm not understanding, but didn't he ... find out?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hmm, a bridge of granite and limestone. Sometimes taggers impress me by "how the fark did they get there", but limestone probably doesn't handle paint well. Or rather, any cleaning attempts. Tagging painted or temporary surfaces (as in the protective plywood mentioned in the article) is cool, and I applaud the guy who tagged the sign over a flyover that must have put him 150 feet in free air. But stone, just don't.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was skimming the headlines and read this as:
Bridge 1, giraffe...
And grimaced and did a double-take.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Street art, I really love that stuff when it's done well. Usually it's amazing.

Tagging? Oh look, you can write your name. Big f'ing deal.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Artist?  Mixed media, perhaps.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phaseolus: Street art, I really love that stuff when it's done well. Usually it's amazing.

Tagging? Oh look, you can write your name. Big f'ing deal.


🙄
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

