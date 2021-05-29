 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Noise Factor Ep.4 streams over the interwebs at 11PM ET. Brand new track from Crobot and a good long epic from Tool's Fear Inoculum and much, much more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
[Comment to bump up]

Dewd, ya gotta do this.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: [Comment to bump up]

Dewd, ya gotta do this.


Yah. It'll be up top on Fark.com when it goes live, but on Total.fark.com it's gonna be old news. Adding an intro comment gets the thread into "commented" as well. (See also)

Oh, and

'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Comment to bump up]

Dewd, ya gotta do this.


Sorry! I was watching hockey!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, easy listening.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


*waves*
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

*waves*


*waves back*
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mentioned last week you take requests. I like almost everything, so play what you like.

Last 10 songs from tonight:

Gladys Knight and the Pips - I've Got to Use My Imagination
Vic Damone - On the Street Where You Live
Richard Harris - MacArthur Park
Andy Williams - Music to Watch Girls By
Neil Diamond - I Am I Said 1988
Lou Reed - The Power Of Positive Drinking
The Zombies - Tell Her No
Phil Ochs - Bound for Glory
Buckinghams - Susan [Remix]
Danny Jordan - Just Couldn't Resist Her With Her Pocket Transistor
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got to admit that you timed this magnificently, playing less than two minutes after hockey was done for the evening.

_/MrsRT of course would prefer hockey
_/_/actually so would I, elimination OT hockey is MUCH better than listening to you
_/_/_/I mean this isn't 'bad' but still...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: You mentioned last week you take requests. I like almost everything, so play what you like.

Last 10 songs from tonight:

Gladys Knight and the Pips - I've Got to Use My Imagination
Vic Damone - On the Street Where You Live
Richard Harris - MacArthur Park
Andy Williams - Music to Watch Girls By
Neil Diamond - I Am I Said 1988
Lou Reed - The Power Of Positive Drinking
The Zombies - Tell Her No
Phil Ochs - Bound for Glory
Buckinghams - Susan [Remix]
Danny Jordan - Just Couldn't Resist Her With Her Pocket Transistor


I'll work on it.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm really liking this looong prog/metal rather than the cookie monster metal...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I'll work on it.


I think those were the songs on the show before yours.

That said, I don't object to that idea.  Do you want to spin the show in a direction to give the metal heads exposure to other genres/really old songs that influenced the metal groups that came along later?

You just got done with the Tool song & talking about who would get away with opening with a 15+ min song.

Well, if you want to go that direction - Grendel by Marillion

/although if you want to toss in a Marillion song that will make people really think about/decipher the lyrics - Warm Wet Circles
//or give listeners the 'theme' of the next couple of weeks' shows & let them toss out ideas - such as best break up songs, best drinking to oblivion songs, best sitting around a campfire with a beer songs, etc.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Do you want to spin the show in a direction to give the metal heads exposure to other genres/really old songs that influenced the metal groups that came along later?


Funny you mention that, I have thought about a segment on the show called "Branching Out" where I play something decidedly non-metal, non-punk, non-alternative.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Well, if you want to go that direction - Grendel by Marillion


Nice!!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: I think those were the songs on the show before yours.


No, that's my from local playlist - 5800+ songs. I wasn't requesting any of those (but metal covers could be good.)

/I can't stick to any one genre or time period - I grew up with Frank Sinatra and Andy Williams, saw The Beatles on Ed Sullivan, heard In-a-gadda-da-vida on the radio the day it was released. Classical, Country (and Western), Pop, Rock, Folk (traditional and 60s protest), Metal, etc. are all good.

//I sang in the church choir in grade school.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I already have Episodes 5, 6, and 7 recorded, and Episode 8 started.


I like to work way ahead of schedule, but I will take your suggestions!

Much love to the Fark crew from Big E Radio!!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Recoil Therapy: I think those were the songs on the show before yours.

No, that's my from local playlist - 5800+ songs. I wasn't requesting any of those (but metal covers could be good.)

/I can't stick to any one genre or time period - I grew up with Frank Sinatra and Andy Williams, saw The Beatles on Ed Sullivan, heard In-a-gadda-da-vida on the radio the day it was released. Classical, Country (and Western), Pop, Rock, Folk (traditional and 60s protest), Metal, etc. are all good.

//I sang in the church choir in grade school.


Ah, ok.

I'm similar in tastes - very varied.

First love is prog, but I'm fast to admit that if it isn't good then it's generally musical masturbation & gets annoying really quickly.

Then what has drifted into 'Americana' - essentially rock with a southern influence & without a choreographer on staff.

70s rock has a strong spot in my heart.  Back when you didn't have to look pretty & dance well to be a band but just had to put out good sounding music.

Sinatra & the smooth 'come fark me' ... yeah, can't deny that.

Same with Miles Davis' jazz

/but I put up with an hour a week to give our favorite Padre a click...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I already have Episodes 5, 6, and 7 recorded, and Episode 8 started.


Now there's a case study in optimism....
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Great show! Thanks!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thanks for tuning in for another week!!!


Noise Factor S1 Ep04

Kiss It Goodbye - Crobot
https://songwhip.com/crobot/kiss-it-g​o​odbye

Dam That River - Alice In Chains
https://songwhip.com/aliceinchains/da​m​-that-river

7empest - Tool
https://songwhip.com/tool-2/7empest

Liquor Queen - The Atomic biatchwax
https://songwhip.com/the-atomic-biatc​h​wax

Overdrive - American Sharks
https://songwhip.com/americansharks/o​v​erdrive

Rocket Skates - Deftones
https://songwhip.com/deftones/rocket-​s​kates

Dragonaut - Sleep
https://songwhip.com/sleep/dragonaut1​9​93

Hounds Ditch - Orange Goblin
https://songwhip.com/orange-goblin/ho​u​nds-ditch

Mr. Dolly - Brain Police
https://songwhip.com/brainpolice/mr-d​o​lly
 
