(We Are Central PA)   If the cops respond to a break in at your home while you are in prison, don't admit anything is yours. You already have an alibi. Or, be like this dumbass   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
2 lbs. of psilocybin mushrooms

Shoot, a fella could have a roaring time with that.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stupid people don't know when to keep their yaps shut.  News at 11.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yep, he's a dumbass.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why the fark are 'shrooms even a crime? I've never done them, but I've done weed since it's been legal in my country so why the fark are 'shrooms even illegal if they're basically just super-weed.

Crack and meth and pcp, yeah we should do something to keep that under wraps, but I'm not going to be scared if I encounter someone on 'shrooms in a dark alley the way I would be a farking tweeker in the same situation. Tweeker in a dark alley? They stab you in the neck with a screwdriver and go through your pockets. Some guy on 'shrooms in a dark alley? "Dude! I've been trying to find my way out of this alley for the last hour and a half... ...but it's all so pretty."

Seriously, we need to take a good long hard look at our prohibitionist attitudes.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
but,
but,
but maybe....
but maybe someone broke in and left them...yaaa thats it.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ghastly: why the fark are 'shrooms even illegal if they're basically just super-weed.


Not really the same category in my experience.
 
