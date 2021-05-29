 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   The way things are going, Vermont is going to run out of covered bridges soon   (wcax.com) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass, Vermont State Police, English-language films, Covered bridge, Road, box truck, United States, Judy Greer, Vermont  
•       •       •

421 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2021 at 9:41 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Bridges of Dolly Madison County...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny Farm Bridge
Youtube wmAPSJsm-lc
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Cornish Windsor bridge got hit twice in 2018 only a few weeks apart. Happens more than you'd think.

https://www.vnews.com/Historic-Windso​r​-Cornish-Covered-Bridge-Damaged-by-Tru​ck-18938236

https://www.vnews.com/Vehicle-Hits-Co​r​nish-Windsor-Covered-Bridge-Again-1934​7516

it's not a little bridge either, and yes it's two way traffic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Or they'll get fancy new covered bridges paid for by the insurance companies of these nitwits.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Those bridges are pretty tough.   If the truck is wedged, they may just deflate the tires and haul it out with minimal damage to the structure.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.