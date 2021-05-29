 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Oh, you missed that, did you?   (foxnews.com)
49
    More: Sick, Borderline personality disorder, Personality disorder, Antisocial personality disorder, Histrionic personality disorder, Inmate Jaime Osuna, Luis Romero, Mental disorder, Avoidant personality disorder  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 29 May 2021 at 9:05 PM



49 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Know how I know you didn't do your head count?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He sounds like a very well adjusted fellow.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Know how I know you didn't do your head count?


Technically the number of heads never changed.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hello FARK, this is Satan. I just dropped in to remind you that plagues, pandemics, great floods, and death are all god's departments.  I just do orgies and metal bands.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oops...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He... he was wearing a necklace made out of body parts of the dude he killed. 😱
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Osuna, a self-described Satanist

I'm gonna guess she read a handful of LaVey quotes and her messed-up brain chemistry did most of the work.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course fox news is reporting on "satanic murder".... I bet its bullshiat.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the point of this? I mean, I know it costs more to put someone to death rather than incarcerate them for life, and it is cruel and unusual punishment to put people permanently in solitary confinement, but this is the alternative?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt the murder itself took more than a minute or two. It was all the carving that took all night.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daikatana sucked but that's taking criticism too far.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's no Satanist. He's actually a guy that is really, really into smooth, glossy, silky fabric.

Common error Fox News made there.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Osuna, a self-described Satanist

I'm gonna guess she read a handful of LaVey quotes and her messed-up brain chemistry did most of the work.


In Spanish, men can still have last names that end in -a, as in this case.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's a thing that happened.

/*shiver*
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy sheet, this story is serious 'Daddy Ate My Eyes' Mola Ramm level material. I'm going to breastfeed some puppies while reading Judy Blume books now to regain peace of mind
/I still want to know what he used as thread to make the body parts necklace though
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Holy sheet, this story is serious 'Daddy Ate My Eyes' Mola Ramm level material. I'm going to breastfeed some puppies while reading Judy Blume books now to regain peace of mind
/I still want to know what he used as thread to make the body parts necklace though


My guess is some of the small intestines.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: He... he was wearing a necklace made out of body parts of the dude he killed. 😱


What would you have him do, let that stuff go to waste?  Why do you hate the environment?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: What is the point of this? I mean, I know it costs more to put someone to death rather than incarcerate them for life, and it is cruel and unusual punishment to put people permanently in solitary confinement, but this is the alternative?


Not really. Other nations allow inmates a normal cell, with TV, fridge etc.

And the inmates can be together with other inmates in common areas during the day, where they are supervised.

USA is doing this to save money, to punish and punish. And some more punish.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guards were then assigned to Jeffrey Epstein.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: What is the point of this? I mean, I know it costs more to put someone to death rather than incarcerate them for life, and it is cruel and unusual punishment to put people permanently in solitary confinement, but this is the alternative?


You've almost stumbled across the elephant in the room when it comes to that debate. You see, there is no solution and it's all horrible and farked up no matter what you do. But humans are dumb and can't even comprehend the concept of something not having a neat little answer with a bow on top so the argument keeps going around and around and around and around...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this guy in the Manhattan Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 9, 2019 and August 10, 2019?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Holy sheet, this story is serious 'Daddy Ate My Eyes' Mola Ramm level material. I'm going to breastfeed some puppies while reading Judy Blume books now to regain peace of mind
/I still want to know what he used as thread to make the body parts necklace though


Considering his attention to detail, he probably weaved it from individual strands of his victim's hair.
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: The guards were then assigned to Jeffrey Epstein.


Right? Just another indicator of how Epstein was able to kill himself.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I whish we'd stop blaming stuff like this on mental illness.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Holy sheet, this story is serious 'Daddy Ate My Eyes' Mola Ramm level material. I'm going to breastfeed some puppies while reading Judy Blume books now to regain peace of mind
/I still want to know what he used as thread to make the body parts necklace though


Dental floss, probably. Or threads from his socks.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: johnphantom: What is the point of this? I mean, I know it costs more to put someone to death rather than incarcerate them for life, and it is cruel and unusual punishment to put people permanently in solitary confinement, but this is the alternative?

Not really. Other nations allow inmates a normal cell, with TV, fridge etc.

And the inmates can be together with other inmates in common areas during the day, where they are supervised.

USA is doing this to save money, to punish and punish. And some more punish.


I think it is pretty evident we have far more psychopathic people here in the USA than Europe, which is what I assume you mean by "other nations".
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobbyjoebobby: I whish we'd stop blaming stuff like this on mental illness.


I dunno, this might be the real thing.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Its satanists like this that make the rest look bad.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: Know how I know you didn't do your head count?


🤔😮🤣💀
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Didn't  otice or decided they did not make enough to deal with that crazy mofo in a poorly lit prison in the middle of the night?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

berylman: Holy sheet, this story is serious 'Daddy Ate My Eyes' Mola Ramm level material. I'm going to breastfeed some puppies while reading Judy Blume books now to regain peace of mind
/I still want to know what he used as thread to make the body parts necklace though


Holy cow I had managed to purge that news article from my mind. I do t think there's enough bourbon in my liquor cabinet to cover that up.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: I whish we'd stop blaming stuff like this on mental illness.


That just sounds like crazy talk
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: lindalouwho: He... he was wearing a necklace made out of body parts of the dude he killed. 😱

What would you have him do, let that stuff go to waste?  Why do you hate the environment?


Shoot, I could have used the colon.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: I whish we'd stop blaming stuff like this on mental illness.


You think this guy was sane and normal? I don't wanna meet you and/or your friends.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: berylman: Holy sheet, this story is serious 'Daddy Ate My Eyes' Mola Ramm level material. I'm going to breastfeed some puppies while reading Judy Blume books now to regain peace of mind
/I still want to know what he used as thread to make the body parts necklace though

Dental floss, probably. Or threads from his socks.


Dude dug deep enough to get some lung tissue and decapitated a guy with a goddamned shiv. I wouldn't be surprised if he used sinew.

Also, how TF do you do bed checks with a sheet over the bars? "Well, the sheet didn't have blood on it. Seems A OK. On to the next cell".
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: NeoCortex42: lindalouwho: He... he was wearing a necklace made out of body parts of the dude he killed. 😱

What would you have him do, let that stuff go to waste?  Why do you hate the environment?

Shoot; I could have used the colon.


FTFY
 
AirGee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's not the way to get ahead in life.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheReject: Holy cow I had managed to purge that news article from my mind. I do t think there's enough bourbon in my liquor cabinet to cover that up.


I hear you. Fortunately, the boy was able to recover sight in one eye.

And on that note, let us now purge that hideous crime from our memory banks.
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
F*cking clowns.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ciarraic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aaaaand the prison trifecta is complete.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those however many seconds you're supposed to still be alive after getting beheaded has always been one of my bigger fears ever since I read about that happening as a kid. Just completely horrifying to think about.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: lindalouwho: NeoCortex42: lindalouwho: He... he was wearing a necklace made out of body parts of the dude he killed. 😱

What would you have him do, let that stuff go to waste?  Why do you hate the environment?

Shoot; I could have used the colon.

FTFY


OhYou!jpg
 
zjoik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrparks: F*cking clowns.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


cliparts.coView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Gyrfalcon: berylman: Holy sheet, this story is serious 'Daddy Ate My Eyes' Mola Ramm level material. I'm going to breastfeed some puppies while reading Judy Blume books now to regain peace of mind
/I still want to know what he used as thread to make the body parts necklace though

Dental floss, probably. Or threads from his socks.

Dude dug deep enough to get some lung tissue and decapitated a guy with a goddamned shiv. I wouldn't be surprised if he used sinew.

Also, how TF do you do bed checks with a sheet over the bars? "Well, the sheet didn't have blood on it. Seems A OK. On to the next cell".


How many times do you interrupt sexy/poopy time until you assume towel= sexy/poopy time.

Then enters ShaveyMcShaveyourskin that sees a conditioned assumption and exploits it to his own ends.

He won't be popular now.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
People like that guy are what the electric chair is for.

/Break up the wall in front of it, and fire it up for creepy clown boy.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Those however many seconds you're supposed to still be alive after getting beheaded has always been one of my bigger fears ever since I read about that happening as a kid. Just completely horrifying to think about.


It might be a cool way to go if your head got rolled down a bowling lane with serious backspin.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Gyrfalcon: berylman: Holy sheet, this story is serious 'Daddy Ate My Eyes' Mola Ramm level material. I'm going to breastfeed some puppies while reading Judy Blume books now to regain peace of mind
/I still want to know what he used as thread to make the body parts necklace though

Dental floss, probably. Or threads from his socks.

Dude dug deep enough to get some lung tissue and decapitated a guy with a goddamned shiv. I wouldn't be surprised if he used sinew.

Also, how TF do you do bed checks with a sheet over the bars? "Well, the sheet didn't have blood on it. Seems A OK. On to the next cell".


The fact that the two boozehound guards were able to "appeal their punishment " is really the worst part of the whole story.

See a sheet across a cell, they should have locked down the tier and opened that cell instantly. They are as culpable for the murder as the nutjob who did the slicing.

There's laziness, there's negligence, and then there's criminal behavior, which this descends to. And they should have to pay for it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wobambo: Those however many seconds you're supposed to still be alive after getting beheaded has always been one of my bigger fears ever since I read about that happening as a kid. Just completely horrifying to think about.

It might be a cool way to go if your head got rolled down a bowling lane with serious backspin.


It'd be like the old Batman tv show's cut to another scene.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guards didn't notice or were fapping to it?
 
