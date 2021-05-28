 Skip to content
 
(Daily Gazette (Schenectady))   Sheep on the lam   (dailygazette.com) divider line
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FarkingChas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shouldn't that say Sheep on the Lamb?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Police tried multiple times to catch the sheep as it headed toward Curry Road in Rotterdam. "

Two legs good. Four legs better!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ewe won't catch me, coppers!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This picture is just delightful

Fark user imageView Full Size


The video in story is worth clicks too. Spoilers: OMG IT'S A SHEEP!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Raise zebra on giraffe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skinink: "Police tried multiple times to catch the sheep as it headed toward Curry Road in Rotterdam. "

Two legs good. Four legs better!


Mmmmmm, lamb curry...
 
