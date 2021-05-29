 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Sure, Adam, I'll hold your beer. Why? Where are going? Adam? Adam DUDE WHAT ARE YOU DOING?   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
17
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I bet it looked like the first five minutes from "The Stand" (1990s version).
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man in stolen Humvee leads deputies on chase through Jefferson County, sheriff's office says

It was only Jefferson county because any further and any Humvee would run out of gas.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the National Guard was caught off-guard.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
American police language is ridiculous "vehicular eluding"... you mean running away?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is my Humvee. I don't want any nicks, dents, or scratches, or I have your ass!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Isn't the Humvee's top "speed" about 45 mph?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The suspect eluded sheriff's deputies and made his way through Golden

If he made his way through Plaid, they wouldn't have caught up to him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Humvees are slow as hell, but hard to stop once going.
Unless you are on the Rubicon then they suck.  We got stuck behind a bunch 5 rich guys with Humvees trying to do the Rubicon and they kept high centering.  Our group of 20 Jeeps all drove around them.

This is me and my dad about to go over a 6 foot drop off.  The Hummers all had to bypass it because they couldn't do it.
Fark user imageView Full Size



Oh look at me, I have a tire on a rock.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Article,
"It's not clear how he gained access to the Humvee."

I would guess through the door.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you're going to steal a military vehicle, why not take something with a little more heft?
The American Tank Rampage: San Diego neighborhood terrorized by Army vet driving stolen tank in 1995
Youtube KpgkhngU8yE
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: If you're going to steal a military vehicle, why not take something with a little more heft?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KpgkhngU​8yE]


Construction equipment works as well.

wp-cpr.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
tacomaworld.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 425x260]
This is my Humvee. I don't want any nicks, dents, or scratches, or I have your ass!


This is what a real truck is supposed to look like:

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
imauniter [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

blondambition: Raoul Eaton: If you're going to steal a military vehicle, why not take something with a little more heft?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KpgkhngU​8yE]

Construction equipment works as well.

[wp-cpr.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x534]


Looks like one of my Komatsu D355As.
 
hammettman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Adam Ma-be in trouble.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: American police language is ridiculous "vehicular eluding"... you mean running away?


Driving away. If he was running, it wouldn't have been a big deal.
 
