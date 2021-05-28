 Skip to content
Pop quiz. What's the bigger failure, flunking a pop quiz about mushroom clouds, or hosting your pop quizzes about nuclear weapons security protocols in the cloud?
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Our nuclear weapons are guarded by the generation that doesn't know how to avoid sharing everything about their personal lives with every corporate entity in the universe.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time was, the standards were very, very high to gain clearances and access to that kind of stuff. I've been away from it a long time. Who knows what they do now. I'm old.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm a mushroom-cloud-laying melon-farmer, melon-farmer.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The media disparaging all hackers as cybercriminals for 40 years built this problem.

Infosec needs to be a basic thing all Americans know.
 
