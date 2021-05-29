 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Are you in the market for a trippy Treasure Island pirate-themed mansion with the leftover smells of crack and orgies? This one's yours for £4m (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Cool, Mick Jagger, Oz, Felix Dennis, Cocaine, Dennis Publishing, Limestone, Acre, Swimming pool  
•       •       •

731 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2021 at 7:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if I had that kind of money it'd end up smelling like that anyway, so I'm in.
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like the perfect place for Pirate Hookers.

Smelly ones.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
.... good orgy or bad orgy?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd buy that place in a heartbeat if I had a spare $6 million to burn.  It's why I will never understand people like Jeff Bezos, He has more money than he could literally spend in 10 lifetimes, but rather than use it to enjoy the time he has remaining in the only one he'll ever get, he works 18 hour says and screws employees out of fair wages
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone seems to have mixed up classy and trashy.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you want more pics and to give The Star fewer clicks, here is the listing.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seams like a great place to take the kids. Wait...
 
schubie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Friend of Bill Gates...
 
mossberg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuffy: Seams like a great place to take the kids. Wait...


That's what Matt Gaetz said.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Magorn: I'd buy that place in a heartbeat if I had a spare $6 million to burn.  It's why I will never understand people like Jeff Bezos, He has more money than he could literally spend in 10 lifetimes, but rather than use it to enjoy the time he has remaining in the only one he'll ever get, he works 18 hour says and screws employees out of fair wages


Want to know how I know that you've never experienced the pure ecstasy that comes from screwing over your employees?
 
barc0001
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Want to know how I know that you've never experienced the pure ecstasy that comes from screwing over your employees?


You spelled mental illness wrong.  Someone hoards 1000 cans of soup they'll never use we call the men with the white van and the comfy padded rooms.  Someone hoards money they'll never spend, too much of the world thinks of them as an inspiration.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah Henry Creque found the treasure on "Treasure Island", aka Norman Island in the British Virgin Islands. He was a local fisherman who went into caves I have been in during a storm with his boat, the boat hit the sides of the cave, then rocks and doubloons fell out. He bought a large part of downtown St. Thomas, there is still a "Creque Alley" that the Mamas and Papas sang about.

From wiki on the book: Norman Island in the British Virgin Islands was supposedly mentioned to Stevenson by a sailor uncle, and also possesses a "Spyglass Hill" like the fictional Treasure Island.

From wiki on Norman Island:
History
It is said that the island was named after a pirate who bought it or leased it at some point during the early 18th century,[2] although supporting evidence for this contention is difficult to find.[citation needed]

However, Norman Island also has a documented history of pirate booty being stowed upon the island. In August 1750, a Spanish treasure galleon named Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe sought shelter from a storm on the North Carolina coast. The crew mutinied and the treasure, said to consist of (amongst other things) 55 chests of silver coins, was loaded into two bilanders, one of which was manned by Owen Lloyd. The first vessel was lost, but Lloyd escaped to St. Croix. After disposing of some of the money, he proceeded to Norman Island where the treasure was buried. Lloyd and his crew were later arrested in St. Eustatius, but word of the treasure spread, and residents of Tortola went to Norman Island and dug it up for themselves. Part of the booty was later recovered by Gilbert Fleming, Lieutenant-General of the Leeward Islands at the time, who travelled to Tortola with two companies of soldiers. Fleming persuaded Abraham Chalwill, the acting Lieutenant Governor of the British Virgin Islands (who had coincidentally led the search for the treasure on Norman Island) to issue a proclamation whereby the treasure would be returned and the people who had dug it up would receive a one-third share as a reward.[3]

There the historical record ends, but local rumours abound that a member of a well-known local family had been fishing near Norman Island and took shelter in one of the caves on the Western coast of Norman Island during a storm. The surge repeatedly banged his small boat against the walls of the cave, whilst the storm surge caused the water level to rise several feet. When the fortunate fisherman woke the next morning, a large number of rocks had broken off into his small craft, as had a small chest, supposedly filled with gold doubloons. The story cannot be verified as no legal application for treasure trove was ever made,[4] but it is known that members of the family ceased being fisherman and left Tortola at about the time to open some shops in Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

Rumours persist of more pirate gold to be found on Norman Island, although to date no applications have ever been made for treasure trove.

Also it is said Robert Louis Stephenson was born 100 years to the day after Lloyd buried the treasure in August 1750. Dead Chest is a real island off of Peter Island near Norman Island, it looks like a fat dead man lying in the water. I would hate to be one of 15 men stranded there with a bottle of rum.

Oblig vid:

The Mamas & The Papas "Creeque Alley" on The Ed Sullivan Show
Youtube USibFMyk3Rw


//the rum is mine
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.