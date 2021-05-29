 Skip to content
(NBC News)   NOT NEWS: Man spends 29 years in prison for murder. NEWS: Freed after it is revealed he is innocent. FARK: He couldn't be freed years earlier because appeals must be within 60 days of new evidence that the state held from him for 4 years   (nbcnews.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are forcing him to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

What. The. F*ck.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean.. if the wheels of justice were turning he'd be released pending a new trial.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I haven't read TFA, but I'm going to make a wild guess about his melanin content.
 
bthom37
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Remember this every time someone uses the phrase "justice system".

That phrase gives far too much credit to our "fark over everyone who's not rich" system.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seriously though come on, we need that 60 day limit. We can't be clogging up the courts with all these wrongly convicted people trying to get out of prison
 
Panyen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Main reason I am against the death penalty.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Put everyone who worked on his prosecution in prison to finish his sentence - cops, attorneys.  If they're dead, put their family members in prison.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've seen Real Crime TV programs on Police who have been accused, arrested, served time, lost their wife, family, home, job, their cop friends turned their backs on them and walked away. And years later they were freed after it came to light they did not do the crime.

If Law Enforcement is perfectly willing to fark over their own this way, brother, you and I don't stand a chance in Hell.
 
powhound
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark links are making me kinda stabby today. More so than usual. F*ck this country. It needs to be torn down and started over again.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

puffy999: I mean.. if the wheels of justice were turning he'd be released pending a new trial.


State left the Parking Break on.
 
Dryad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

puffy999: They are forcing him to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

What. The. F*ck.


That way he can't sue the state for hiding evidence and railroading him.
Likely will also be filing a lien against any money he makes from here on out to reimburse the state for room and board.
All pretty standard practice now, at least if you are black.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen... the Injustice System
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Imprison the prosecutors for 29 years. It's the only way to be sure.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: I've seen Real Crime TV programs on Police who have been accused, arrested, served time, lost their wife, family, home, job, their cop friends turned their backs on them and walked away.


Bullshiat.  Unless the crime they did was snitching on other cops.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
2.3MM people are incarcerated in the United States. I'm sure he understands that, every once in a blue moon, a mistake is going to be made for 29 years.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: 2.3MM people are incarcerated in the United States. I'm sure he understands that, every once in a blue moon, a mistake is going to be made for 29 years.


It's called a blue moon because it's police.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Panyen: Main reason I am against the death penalty.


I frequently ask people who support it to quote me the number of innocent people they think it would be acceptable to execute every year, as the price of having this wonderful social benefit that is capital punishment.
No one has ever been willing to answer the question.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Time for mother earth to scrape humanity off her back.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Naked Gun - The Missing Evidence
Youtube qy7UOg7wnos
 
