(Daily Star) Any of you Farkers wanna join subby in an imaginary art heist?
17
    More: Silly, Ontology, Uncertainty principle, Art, Existence, Conceptual art, Italian artist Salvatore Garau, private house, immaterial sculpture  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2021 at 5:26 PM



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Only the first eleven need apply.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're too late. I need to find a fence. Anyone interested?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So his art is made with cryptocurrency?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
trying to fence a famous artwork like that?  you madman.
if you were stealing it with a private collector already lined up that's one thing.  but you'll never be able to sell something that well known on the open market.  everyone knows what it looks like!
 
portnoyd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't copy that floppy with a NFT on it.

/DRTFA
//Does anyone?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do I get to wear those cool dark tight fitting black ops uniforms? Ya know like in mission impossible. I'm down.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This guy plagiarized my work. Every worthwhile piece of art I've ever created has been imaginary.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I already took it and replaced it with a forgery.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrparks: I already took it and replaced it with a forgery.


Haha! Beat you to it!
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: mrparks: I already took it and replaced it with a forgery.

Haha! Beat you to it!


Did you though?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fine. Go do that instead of becoming pirates to go after Bezos's megayacht.

/ya bastards
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

clovercat: You're too late. I need to find a fence. Anyone interested?


I'm on the fence about it.
 
palelizard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrparks: Gassy Snake: mrparks: I already took it and replaced it with a forgery.

Haha! Beat you to it!

Did you though?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Italian artist Salvatore Garau has challenged that criticism by creating a "sculpture" that doesn't exist at all - and selling it for just under £13,000...The buyer of the completely non-existent artwork must keep it in a private house within a five-foot square space that's free from any obstructions.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You sonofabiatch I'm in!
 
Muso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
