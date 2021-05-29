 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Private prison makes profit by keeping innocent man in solitary for an entire year, refusing to contact court or US Marshals who were supposed to transfer him   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I recommend federal kidnapping charges, and conspiracy.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Private prisons have to go. If keeping people in jail makes you money, corruption is guaranteed.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jasonvatch: I recommend federal kidnapping charges, and conspiracy.


Along with confiscation of assets.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jasonvatch: I recommend federal kidnapping charges, and conspiracy.


This.  For everyone in the chain of command all the way to the top.  All the guards assigned to his cellblock, all their supervisors, and the prison administrators.

Plus, cancellation of all federal and state contracts for breach of service.

/Death penalty for the company.
//fark the shareholders
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seize the company, all assets and throw them in their own prison.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like to think I could do a year in solitary in exchange for the payday this guy is about to get.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow this feels like part of the plot for a remake of Hackers.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Private prisons bribe judges to send children to prison so they can make money.  Private prisons are pure evil.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Private prisons have to go. If keeping people in jail makes you money, corruption is guaranteed.


It's even worse than making money off of sick people.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Never forget that Steven Harper wanted to bring this bullshiat to Canada.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If he had contact with other detainees, he wasn't in solitary confinement.
 
writingdude
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: If he had contact with other detainees, he wasn't in solitary confinement.


That makes it better?
 
soupafi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He needs to sue for $100 billion dollars
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: If he had contact with other detainees, he wasn't in solitary confinement.


Unless he had contact with them during his mandatory 1hr a day out of his cell.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

soupafi: He needs to sue for $100 billion dollars


Not that he will collect more than $100k, but it would help.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

writingdude: mrmopar5287: If he had contact with other detainees, he wasn't in solitary confinement.

That makes it better?


It makes it less horrific....  I am surprised this contact didn't result in the "jailhouse lawyers" giving him remedy options.  Of course if the guards were actively undermining his rights, chances are they would confiscate letters or other means of communication to try and alert the proper authorities.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope the lawsuit is enough to bankrupt this company.
 
soupafi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But serious question. Isn't that kidnapping?
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Private prisons are stupid and should be banned.

/Cop
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

"Give him another year to think about it."
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

writingdude: mrmopar5287: If he had contact with other detainees, he wasn't in solitary confinement.

That makes it better?


There seems to be a lot of problems going on with this. The US Marshals arrested him, so they knew he was in custody. They transported him from California to Nevada, so they knew he was in custody in Nevada. Somehow, they never once informed the courts "This guy is here for his case and can be scheduled as necessary."

I mean, how does the US Marshal service pick someone up and the courts (of which they are part of) never gets notified that the guy is detained locally and can be brought over for court any time as needed?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How is everyone and I mean EVERYONE involved in this not under indictment right now.
Wow, this country is a f*cking shiathole.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Republicans want to privatize everything.
The bizarre part is they've convinced their poor and lower middle-class followers this is a good idea.
 
soupafi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: [th.bing.com image 850x488]
"Give him another year to think about it."


guess the prison was being obtuse
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Next to "businesses have fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders," private prisons are one of the dumbest ideas ever.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Private prisons bribe judges to send children to prison so they can make money.  Private prisons are pure evil.


Behind all the Money there was Andy Dufresne - The Shawshank Redemption (1994) - Movie Clip HD Scene
Youtube kYJe-LJsRx0
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The punishment for this kind of shiat needs to outweigh the potential profits by so much that these people are in fear for their very life if they do this.  Not just massive fines, which should be so large that the business ceases to exist, but prison time for everyone involved.

One of the problems with our corporate system is it shields the people at the top from civil and criminal liability.  This needs to change.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Next to "businesses have fidoucheciary responsibility to their shareholders," private prisons are one of the dumbest ideas ever.


They sure got the douche part right.
 
eldie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Eric Holder and President Obama were so right when they called for abolishing private prisons.  Of course Trump and his despicable Attorneys General, Sessions and Barr supported these terrible institutions. Private prisons have no place in a humane society. But I guess our society is not humane.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
was he black?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bslim: How is everyone and I mean EVERYONE involved in this not under indictment right now.
Wow, this country is a f*cking shiathole.


Because capitalism and it's inevitable march towards fascism without regulations.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: Never forget that Steven Harper wanted to bring this bullshiat to Canada.


Of course he did.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Private prisons have to go. If keeping people in jail makes you money, corruption is guaranteed.


Wherever there is profit, corruption is guaranteed....and thus we have republicans.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

soupafi: But serious question. Isn't that kidnapping?


Kidnapping, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress...this guy is the case book of intentional torts.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: writingdude: mrmopar5287: If he had contact with other detainees, he wasn't in solitary confinement.

That makes it better?

There seems to be a lot of problems going on with this. The US Marshals arrested him, so they knew he was in custody. They transported him from California to Nevada, so they knew he was in custody in Nevada. Somehow, they never once informed the courts "This guy is here for his case and can be scheduled as necessary."

I mean, how does the US Marshal service pick someone up and the courts (of which they are part of) never gets notified that the guy is detained locally and can be brought over for court any time as needed?


Maybe they did.

The court only knows he's there. Its the jails duty to bring him there.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Private prisons have to go. If keeping people in jail makes you money, corruption is guaranteed.


You make it sound like that's a flaw of our capitalist system?  Why can't a guy simply profit off of kidnapping?  I thought this was America!?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The court only knows he's there. Its the jails duty to bring him there.


The jail brings him when he has a court summons.

I mean, my local jail isn't privatized and they only bring inmates up when they have court dates. They don't randomly bring people upstairs into the court room to just ask the judge what is going on with the case[s].

It's the court's job to schedule the appearance and summon him.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

soupafi: He needs to sue for $100 billion dollars


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Corecivic's investors about to go through some things.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: mrmopar5287: writingdude: mrmopar5287: If he had contact with other detainees, he wasn't in solitary confinement.

That makes it better?

There seems to be a lot of problems going on with this. The US Marshals arrested him, so they knew he was in custody. They transported him from California to Nevada, so they knew he was in custody in Nevada. Somehow, they never once informed the courts "This guy is here for his case and can be scheduled as necessary."

I mean, how does the US Marshal service pick someone up and the courts (of which they are part of) never gets notified that the guy is detained locally and can be brought over for court any time as needed?

Maybe they did.

The court only knows he's there. Its the jails duty to bring him there.


Is it? In the thread it says the Marshals just went and got him after he wrote the Federal Public Defender.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: In the thread it says the Marshals just went and got him after he wrote the Federal Public Defender.


The fact that the judge immediately dismissed the case is a hint that they acknowledge it's their fault and that it's an immediate speedy trial issue that they can't overcome.
 
Stibium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Corecivic's investors about to go through some things.


Sweet...
 
Peki
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

soupafi: But serious question. Isn't that kidnapping?


Not if you cooperate with the US gov't. Then it's just sparkling oopsie.

Real kidnapping is done by bad guys, and prisons are run by good guys. Easy to tell the difference.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not only is "disappearing" someone like this not only a US crime, but a recognized international crime against humanity as well?
 
