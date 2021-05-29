 Skip to content
(Sydney Morning Herald)   1 in 5 parents regret having children. The other four are too exhausted to answer pollsters' questions   (smh.com.au) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's it?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyone regrets having children, even if it's only one passing moment.

1/5 sounds right as a persistent remorse.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
4 in 5 teens regret having parents, so it all works out.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So 4 out of 5 parents are raging alcoholics?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you planned to have children I don't particularly want to hear about your buyer's remorse.  Ever.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Our little one didn't make it into our preferred kindergarten. Their life is ruined. We've asked our vet if he can put him down. Oddly, he called cops on us."
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1 in 5 regret having children
1 in 5 really regret having children
3 in 5 really, really, really regret having children
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the one in five who will admit it to themselves.

How many others will lie to themselves instead of facing the harsh reality that they're not happy with their kids?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: That's the one in five who will admit it to themselves.

How many others will lie to themselves instead of facing the harsh reality that they're not happy with their kids?


This.

That would be a hard thing to accept about yourself. (IMO)

Wow, I really do not like being around my own child.  Am I a monster?


As for SpectroGirl and I we chose ..... wisely.... for us. No kids.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Curious to know what percentage of those who regret it had both parents intend the pregnancy at the time of conception.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: If you planned to have children I don't particularly want to hear about your buyer's remorse.  Ever.


We planned ours. Never regretted having them. Wish we could have afforded a couple more. Regretting kids sounds like an attitude taken from a bad 90s sitcom.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
no children, no regerts
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But how many of those 5 parents actually HAVE children? Noodle that one out, smart guy.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Decision - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube 2YwC4Vsm5h0
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I just had one, and it took three years and a small team of highly paid experts for that one.

So I guess I'm not among those parents.

That said? I think just the one was plenty. The world seriously doesn't need more of my spawn wandering about.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Curious to know what percentage of those who regret it had both parents intend the pregnancy at the time of conception.


Both of ours were surprises and conceived out of wedlock, we married when she was 4 months preggo.
Broke up 5 years later.
Regrets?  Plenty, mostly around me.
Regret having either one?  Not for a farkin' instant.
Relieved I knocked her up, both times.  Given my (obvious) lack of planning I probably never would have deliberately had kids.
Love 'em both, the world is a better place with them in it.
 
mr-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have 5 kids and I can't imagine life without them. They are fantastic people.

Only 2 were planned though. :-) People never guess this. The clue is the kid's ages.

2 and 5. We weren't having only one. The fourth one was too far from his sister, so he needed a buddy.

Two sets of boys with a girl in the middle.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Friend sent me this one this morning...yeah makes sense.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't regret it, but holy hell I can't wait for the youngest to grow up a bit. Kids are fun, babies are just high maintenance.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: I just had one, and it took three years and a small team of highly paid experts for that one.


See, this is why the whole thing is a scam.  You want a kid?  I can get you a kid cheap, I know a guy who knows a guy.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Had three kids, it's been alternating between hardest thing in the world and best thing in the world, would do it all over again in a heartbeat.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kids are hard work and sacrifice, but I don't regret having them one bit. What I do regret is ever meeting my ex wife that I had them with.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've got two kids and have zero regrets. Neither were accidents, we had them when later when we were financially stable (I was 34 and 42), and spaced apart, which I think makes a difference. I suspect that most folks who regret kids either didn't think things through well enough beforehand or did it for the wrong reasons (kids will help stabilize our relationship being the number one stupid reason in my experience).
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: If you planned to have children I don't particularly want to hear about your buyer's remorse.  Ever.


...Why?

I don't have kids. But parenting sure seems like the kind of thing that is much, much harder to do than you can possibly know going into it. I don't know what kind of "plan" is foolproof when talking about decades raising small humans. Maybe people doing this incredibly challenging, necessary thing deserve a little grace even if their "plan" didn't cover everything.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't regret a thing, but the older I get and the more stories I hear from fellow adults, it's pretty clear that we have some farked up individuals raised by people that clearly did not want to have kids.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: We planned ours. Never regretted having them. Wish we could have afforded a couple more. Regretting kids sounds like an attitude taken from a bad 90s sitcom.


Does it? I mean, maybe, if it was played for laughs.

But back in that day, in my more fertile years, if I told people I didn't want kids, I got the usual responses. "You"ll regret not having them." "Who'll take care of you when you're old?" "Don't you want a legacy?" "There's nothing on earth like the love of your own child." People who said things like this didn't really know me, and didn't know my life, of course.

Anyway, the point is, there was a time when people just couldn't conceive (no pun intended) of not having kids, because a lot of people thought, that's just what you're supposed to do, and they saw people who didn't want kids as cold and selfish, AT BEST. And, of course, if you were a parent you certainly couldn't say "I regret popping out these kids" because you would be considered a REAL monster.

I think nowadays, a lot of people still feel that way, but, as not having kids has become a little bit more socially acceptable, it stands to reason that it has become a bit more acceptable (at least more than 20 years ago or beyond) to at least be able to admit, "eeeeeeh, ya know what? Maybe having kids isn't all it's cracked up to be." It's completely understandable, and it should be, even more so to other people who have kids, in my opinion. Y'all know the frustrations way more than cold, selfish me. So why characterize the attitude as "sit com-esque"? Regretting having kids seems completely valid to me.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: bostonguy: That's the one in five who will admit it to themselves.

How many others will lie to themselves instead of facing the harsh reality that they're not happy with their kids?

This.

That would be a hard thing to accept about yourself. (IMO)

Wow, I really do not like being around my own child.  Am I a monster?


As for SpectroGirl and I we chose ..... wisely.... for us. No kids.


I recall a podcast around this subject.  Moms who "fail" at being mothers.  It was rather touching.  It consisted of women who really thought they wanted to be a mother, but just couldn't for various reasons once they were on the other side of that decision.  They made arrangements with the fathers or other family members to take sole custody and be involved as much as they could.  Offered an interesting perspective.

I tried to google it but could not find it.  Unladylike, planet money, maybe?
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just choose your partner carefully!  I've enjoyed raising my two, but I'm damn sure there are plenty of kids I wouldn't have enjoyed raising.  My kids aren't perfect, neither am I, but I really hate the flaws that I know they got from me, lol.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: I've got two kids and have zero regrets. Neither were accidents, we had them when later when we were financially stable (I was 34 and 42), and spaced apart, which I think makes a difference. I suspect that most folks who regret kids either didn't think things through well enough beforehand or did it for the wrong reasons (kids will help stabilize our relationship being the number one stupid reason in my experience).


are they gingers?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fun fact nobody really wants children

We want grandchildren, the kids are a means to an end. So tell your kids to not get a big head and make something of themselves.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have absolutely no regrets. Deciding to never have kids is absolutely the right decision of me.

And for all the people who have told me "Your life is not complete without kids," yeah, go f*ck yourselves.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I surmised back in my late 20's that I wouldn't be a particularly stellar father figure, and I figured chasing from one flying job to the next that being around to actually help with the parenting wasn't going to work out ... so I had that issue surgically solved.
I lost track of the number of lectures I got from well-meaning people (the nurses, doc, friends, etc.) that said I would regret it as I grew older. They were wrong so far.
Parenthood isn't for everyone. And regret is a terrible thing. People should chose wisely before going down the parenthood path.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My child arrived just the other day
He came to the world in the usual way
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you regret having kids, that's your problem.

Just don't take it out on the kids.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I remember how shocked friends and acquaintances were in China and South Korea when I told them it was really common in the USA and Canada for men to not want to have children. Now with friends in Nigeria it is the same. They pretty well all want kids. The women don't want a lot of children, but some, yes. Some of the men want as many as they can get, some just as many as they can afford. That Western attitude of not wanting children is really foreign to much of the world.
 
docilej
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
my siblings are 10 & 14 years older. It was painfully obvious from a very early age that l "crashed the party" and wasn't really needed. Even before jr. high l vowed to never have kids. 40 years & a vasectomy later...the vow has been fulfilled.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Breaker Moran: If you planned to have children I don't particularly want to hear about your buyer's remorse.  Ever.

We planned ours. Never regretted having them. Wish we could have afforded a couple more. Regretting kids sounds like an attitude taken from a bad 90s sitcom.


I won't comment on your decision to have kids as long as you shut your pie hole about my own not to have any.
Fair enough?
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mock26: I have absolutely no regrets. Deciding to never have kids is absolutely the right decision of me.

And for all the people who have told me "Your life is not complete without kids," yeah, go f*ck yourselves.


Especially if they grow up and wind up hooked on Fark. What a bullet dodged there.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Both of my mutants were surprises. They are good kids and I gots no regurts.

But the money I've spent on them could have funded an early retirement.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you produced offspring and regret doing so, then you understand your parents, because they probably regretted producing you.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: If you planned to have children I don't particularly want to hear about your buyer's remorse.  Ever.


Never go out with parents whose kids your kids are friends with.  It is literally complaint city on how dumb/annoying/stupid/whatever their kids are and the kids are all in ear shot.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In 2019, American author Sam Roberts tweeted that he and his wife regretted having their son

I'm sure there's no shortage of parents who have wrestled with similar feelings internally, but why on earth would you wash such dirty laundry in public?

Internalize that crap, and get on with your life.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Joe USer: 4 in 5 teens regret having parents, so it all works out.


That sounds low to me.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wish I had more kids actually.  Than might change around age 13 from what I hear.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I happily don't have kids, but I definitely wish I could stuff the little shiat who's jumping around and stomping in the unit above mine right back into a condom.
 
