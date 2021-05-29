 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Fishing now carries the death penalty, at least according to these cops   (wusa9.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thank goodness they were able to kill someone after firing all those bullets.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If I fired eight rounds (even one) at an innocent party, I would be facing charges.

The fact that they sat on this for seven months is the tell here.......
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cops shoot first and then don't ask any questions.  Try to stay as far away from them as possible.  They're armed and extremely dangerous.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Thankfully, our cops can't hit shiat."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cops shoot first and then don't ask any questions.  Try to stay as far away from them as possible.  They're armed and extremely dangerous.


I taught my children that only stupid people have guns, and the stupidest wear uniforms.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cops shoot first and then don't ask any questions.  Try to stay as far away from them as possible.  They're armed and extremely dangerous.


This is why "qualified" immunity needs to go.  It's become completely unqualified:

"I'm not saying what they did was ok. What I'm saying is we can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they committed a crime," Smith said.

F*CK you.  They shot 8 rounds at the kid.  So they were chasing a suspect - since when is running from the cops a capital offense?  Oh, right - since qualified immunity made it damn near impossible for a cop to be held accountable.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"A Pennsylvania State trooper also pulled up and fired, thinking the teen was the suspect,
"Leatherman, who was wanted for attempted murder, was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants."

So it sounds like the man fleeing was suspected of committing a crime.

Maybe part of the problem is this:

"The 15-year-old was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans, was about the same build as the fleeing felon"
"...he believed the person he fired at was one of the bad guys"

When you describe suspects as felons and bad guys you may have already tried and convicted them.  Oh...and.

"A Frederick deputy raced up, according to the report, saw splashes as though from gunshots into the dirt, took aim and opened fire"  So, since it appears that nobody actually shot at the police, their defence is that they were hallucinating?

I guess an active imagination is a good defence for cops:

"The sheriff said his office was focused was on the other suspect who ran from the crashed truck, Bryan Selmer, who was killed nearby after turning and taking a shooting stance, according to deputies."

Not "turning to shoot" or "shooting at"...taking..a...stance. Did he use a finger gun? So they killed one guy with an imaginary gun and were chasing down the second guy with an imaginary gun to kill him too. No wonder he was running.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fudds with guns
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It turned out it was a completely innocent 15-year-old boy out on a fishing trip with a friend near U.S. 15 in Emmitsburg in Frederick County.

Yes but a later background check turned up the fact he stole bubblegum from a kid when he was in 3rd grade so this is fine.

--bootlickers downthread.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't believe these cops who pee their pants at every human they come across.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Marcus Aurelius: Cops shoot first and then don't ask any questions.  Try to stay as far away from them as possible.  They're armed and extremely dangerous.

This is why "qualified" immunity needs to go.  It's become completely unqualified:

"I'm not saying what they did was ok. What I'm saying is we can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they committed a crime," Smith said.

F*CK you.  They shot 8 rounds at the kid.  So they were chasing a suspect - since when is running from the cops a capital offense?  Oh, right - since qualified immunity made it damn near impossible for a cop to be held accountable.


Oh lord, this so much. The stories just get crazier and more frequent.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Looking for more info, I found this. TFA says we're just at learning about this now, yet the link I'm posting is from January.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wmar​2​news.com/news/local-news/frederick-co-​deputies-justified-in-deadly-shooting-​that-followed-multi-state-high-speed-c​hase%3f_amp=true

/ reported
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cops shoot first and then don't ask any questions.  Try to stay as far away from them as possible.  They're armed and extremely dangerous.


That's what we told our son when he was a kid.
 
Esroc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So it's perfectly ok that they apparently jumped out of their cars ready to gun a guy down in the streets sight unseen. So ready to kill they didn't even notice it wasn't him.

*sigh* I just can't anymore.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Fudds with guns


Not fudds. Gawd-fearing, Trump-loving, Ugly Black Gun Magsturbating, Feral (white) Kill-Boner Bulletproof Mind "Street Warriors".
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The teen ducked behind a tree. The prosecutor's report said one of the rounds fired by the deputy was recovered later from that tree, and several other rounds were recovered from other trees between the teen and the deputy."

Teen, teen, teen who is fishing; curious as can be,

PEW PEW PEW PEW!

Run quick for that tree!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
THEY DID NOT COMMIT NO RIPARIAN TRANSGRESSIONS!!!
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Marcus Aurelius: Cops shoot first and then don't ask any questions.  Try to stay as far away from them as possible.  They're armed and extremely dangerous.

This is why "qualified" immunity needs to go.  It's become completely unqualified:

"I'm not saying what they did was ok. What I'm saying is we can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they committed a crime," Smith said.

F*CK you.  They shot 8 rounds at the kid.  So they were chasing a suspect - since when is running from the cops a capital offense?  Oh, right - since qualified immunity made it damn near impossible for a cop to be held accountable.


Biden needs to executive order an end to qualified immunity because everybody knows damn well that pro-police state/pro-totalitarian politicians in DC are never gonna make it disappear... since the pro-police state medias owned by 5 billionaires are gonna go full THEY WANT ANARCHY AND MURDERS AND RAPES ON EVERY STREETCORNER VOTE EM OUT... and you know the majority of people are farking cowards that will believe that shiat. Just look at all the morons who believed everything Bush said and were ready to surrender everything to the government after 9/11?

Imagine if Trump had been president instead of Bush? He would have started a dictatorship and gone full FDR on muslims and put them in concentration camps.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Marcus Aurelius: Cops shoot first and then don't ask any questions.  Try to stay as far away from them as possible.  They're armed and extremely dangerous.

This is why "qualified" immunity needs to go.  It's become completely unqualified:

"I'm not saying what they did was ok. What I'm saying is we can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they committed a crime," Smith said.

F*CK you.  They shot 8 rounds at the kid.  So they were chasing a suspect - since when is running from the cops a capital offense?  Oh, right - since qualified immunity made it damn near impossible for a cop to be held accountable.


It isn't just "qualified immunity".  Graham v. Connor further took the requirements from how a "reasonable [white] man" reacts to how a "responding thug in uniform" reacts.  You'd have to make the claim that cops don't routinely open fire on anyone they think they can get away with it (especially if they are wearing a hoodie).

https://www.thenation.com/article/soc​i​ety/chauvin-supreme-court/

blondambition: Marcus Aurelius: Cops shoot first and then don't ask any questions.  Try to stay as far away from them as possible.  They're armed and extremely dangerous.

That's what we told our son when he was a kid.


I'm hearing more and more how common that talk is for black people.  I'm wondering how often white people are having it now.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"He said he believes the circumstances of the shooting make that impossible to prove. "I'm not saying what they did was ok. What I'm saying is we can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they committed a crime," "if a jury viewed the same evidence, they would absolutely find them guilty, so we simply didn't have a trial" Smith said
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Luckily, none of the eight shots fired at the boy by the officers found their mark.

I fully expect all the farkers that malign and mock the marksmanship of our brave boys in blue are now eating their words. It's for safety!
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not saying the cops didn't overreact, but if you hear there's a police chase nearby with shots being fired, and you run to go get a closer look and end up hiding in the same bushes as one of the fleeing suspects, you're putting yourself in the running for a Darwin Award.

I know we all want to pile on the police for this, but it's possible to pile on the police AND acknowledge that these teens are dumbasses. Never run towards bullets, kids.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Rule #4 of firearm safety.  Be aware of your target ...

The worst offenders when it comes to the firearm safety rules are cops.  They have no regard for safety and do not care if they hurt innocent people because there are never any consequences for them farking up.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: I'm not saying the cops didn't overreact, but


Wrong website bro
 
Esroc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Benevolent Misanthrope: Marcus Aurelius: Cops shoot first and then don't ask any questions.  Try to stay as far away from them as possible.  They're armed and extremely dangerous.

This is why "qualified" immunity needs to go.  It's become completely unqualified:

"I'm not saying what they did was ok. What I'm saying is we can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they committed a crime," Smith said.

F*CK you.  They shot 8 rounds at the kid.  So they were chasing a suspect - since when is running from the cops a capital offense?  Oh, right - since qualified immunity made it damn near impossible for a cop to be held accountable.

Biden needs to executive order an end to qualified immunity because everybody knows damn well that pro-police state/pro-totalitarian politicians in DC are never gonna make it disappear... since the pro-police state medias owned by 5 billionaires are gonna go full THEY WANT ANARCHY AND MURDERS AND RAPES ON EVERY STREETCORNER VOTE EM OUT... and you know the majority of people are farking cowards that will believe that shiat. Just look at all the morons who believed everything Bush said and were ready to surrender everything to the government after 9/11?

Imagine if Trump had been president instead of Bush? He would have started a dictatorship and gone full FDR on muslims and put them in concentration camps.


Dictators are a symptom, not a cause. At the end of the day it's regular people who are the architects of their own oppression and demise. All fascists do is take advantage of it.

Every good, intelligent citizen could march today on their local police stations and demand reform or else. The problem is that each mob would only be like...twelve people. And that's being generous.
 
squidloe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cops are really, really stupid people.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abox: EdgeRunner: I'm not saying the cops didn't overreact, but

Wrong website bro


Wrong website to not excuse the cops? Which site do you think you're on?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The sheriff said his office was focused was on the other suspect who ran from the crashed truck, Bryan Selmer, who was killed nearby after turning and taking a shooting stance, according to deputies.

I have a feeling it went something like:

"Hey stop, we have you surrounded!"
Guy stops, turns around
Bam, bam, bam.

A shooting stance?  Ffs, they are barely even trying any more.  At least say he was reaching for his waistband.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dark brew: The sheriff said his office was focused was on the other suspect who ran from the crashed truck, Bryan Selmer, who was killed nearby after turning and taking a shooting stance, according to deputies.

I have a feeling it went something like:

"Hey stop, we have you surrounded!"
Guy stops, turns around
Bam, bam, bam.

A shooting stance?  Ffs, they are barely even trying any more.  At least say he was reaching for his waistband.


I've seen cops at the range.  They don't know a proper shooting stance.
 
wxboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just to forestall a claim that any of this particular case was racially motivated, here are mugshots of the people the cops were chasing; the one on the right is apparently the one the teen was mistaken for; the one on the left was eventually killed by the cops that day.  Of course, there's no information on the identity of the teenager (and there won't be, since he's a minor), but I'm going to choose to believe that the cops weren't unable to tell, for instance, a black teenager from a white guy.  But I wouldn't put it past them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Benevolent Misanthrope: Marcus Aurelius: Cops shoot first and then don't ask any questions.  Try to stay as far away from them as possible.  They're armed and extremely dangerous.

This is why "qualified" immunity needs to go.  It's become completely unqualified:

"I'm not saying what they did was ok. What I'm saying is we can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they committed a crime," Smith said.

F*CK you.  They shot 8 rounds at the kid.  So they were chasing a suspect - since when is running from the cops a capital offense?  Oh, right - since qualified immunity made it damn near impossible for a cop to be held accountable.

It isn't just "qualified immunity".  Graham v. Connor further took the requirements from how a "reasonable [white] man" reacts to how a "responding thug in uniform" reacts.  You'd have to make the claim that cops don't routinely open fire on anyone they think they can get away with it (especially if they are wearing a hoodie).

https://www.thenation.com/article/soci​ety/chauvin-supreme-court/

blondambition: Marcus Aurelius: Cops shoot first and then don't ask any questions.  Try to stay as far away from them as possible.  They're armed and extremely dangerous.

That's what we told our son when he was a kid.

I'm hearing more and more how common that talk is for black people.  I'm wondering how often white people are having it now.


Having to have that talk was a wake up call from hell. Why? Because i never had to worry.

Hell, ~23 year old me was pulled over at about 1am while driving friends home from a bar. I was belligerent enough one of my passengers was like 'WTF are you doing?!' After the cop took my license and walked back to his car. I even got just a warning that night to just watch my speed. Seriously. We just got out of the bar not more than 20 minutes beforehand. No questions. No breathalyzer. Nothing.

My son has a specific spot in his car to put his wallet when driving so it is visible to an officer if he is pulled over. Insurance, registration, and a card reminding my son of his rights are rubber banded to the visor above him. Roll down window, and put on hazard lights as soon as stopped. Hands stay visible on the wheel.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't have kids but if I did I wouldn't allow mine to wear a hoodie.
It seems to be the minimum requirement for cops to shoot at you these days.
Cops are always in every news story looking for a guy in a hoodie and then BLAM.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Folks, think twice before fishing with an expired license.
 
wxboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wxboy: Just to forestall a claim that any of this particular case was racially motivated, here are mugshots of the people the cops were chasing; the one on the right is apparently the one the teen was mistaken for; the one on the left was eventually killed by the cops that day.  Of course, there's no information on the identity of the teenager (and there won't be, since he's a minor), but I'm going to choose to believe that the cops weren't unable to tell, for instance, a black teenager from a white guy.  But I wouldn't put it past them.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Forgot to include my source: https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2020/1​0​/20/emmitsburg-police-shooting-chase-m​an-killed-identified-as-bryan-selmer-l​atest/

And also forgot to question how someone could mistake a 15-year-old kid for that guy.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Esroc: Every good, intelligent citizen could march today on their local police stations and demand reform or else. The problem is that each mob would only be like...twelve people. And that's being generous.


I'd really like to know what you thought last summer's riots were.

/and coming up soon: This summer's, when the cops murder people again
//we just tend to reserve it for murder, because people get hurt when cops turn a protest into a riot
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In the American Justice system  the people are besieged by two separate yet equally asshole groups: The police, who commit crime, and the district attorneys, who cover for the offenders. These are their stories....

DUMB! DUMB!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But the guns were OK, so America Wins Again!
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Really surprised we don't see a lot more of this yet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Not saying it's right, but I would understand.
 
Xetal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only there was a good guy with a gun there to shoot down the dangerous thugs and their fellow gang members who were trying to murder this child
 
Esroc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: Esroc: Every good, intelligent citizen could march today on their local police stations and demand reform or else. The problem is that each mob would only be like...twelve people. And that's being generous.

I'd really like to know what you thought last summer's riots were.

/and coming up soon: This summer's, when the cops murder people again
//we just tend to reserve it for murder, because people get hurt when cops turn a protest into a riot


Obviously the number twelve was me exaggerating for comedic effect. But since it went over your head, I'll explain. The protests that have taken place are no actual threat to the established order. Because for every one person standing up there's hundreds of thousands who don't care, or worse they actually like boots on their neck. There will never be an end to the repetition of historical class struggle because there will never be enough people willing to do anything about it.

And I'm including myself in that lack of willingness. I have every intention of eating, sleeping, and masturbating my way into an early grave. Because you're all stupid and I hate the lot of you.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: I'm not saying the cops didn't overreact, but if you hear there's a police chase nearby with shots being fired, and you run to go get a closer look and end up hiding in the same bushes as one of the fleeing suspects, you're putting yourself in the running for a Darwin Award.

I know we all want to pile on the police for this, but it's possible to pile on the police AND acknowledge that these teens are dumbasses. Never run towards bullets, kids.


You're not wrong, the kids did put themselves in a dangerous position, though I can't say I wouldn't have done the same thing when I was that age.  However that doesn't excuse what the cops did in any way.  Those kids shouldn't have been there but if the cops hadn't been so trigger happy there would have been no danger to them at all.  This right here is exactly why you're not supposed to shoot at a fleeing suspect.  Firing a gun is supposed to be a last resort because if you don't hit your target that bullet will hit something else, and sometimes that ends up being an innocent person.  A suspect that is actively fleeing from you is not a situation that justifies firing a gun.  Do your job and chase his ass down.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Benevolent Misanthrope: Marcus Aurelius: Cops shoot first and then don't ask any questions.  Try to stay as far away from them as possible.  They're armed and extremely dangerous.

This is why "qualified" immunity needs to go.  It's become completely unqualified:

"I'm not saying what they did was ok. What I'm saying is we can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they committed a crime," Smith said.

F*CK you.  They shot 8 rounds at the kid.  So they were chasing a suspect - since when is running from the cops a capital offense?  Oh, right - since qualified immunity made it damn near impossible for a cop to be held accountable.

It isn't just "qualified immunity".  Graham v. Connor further took the requirements from how a "reasonable [white] man" reacts to how a "responding thug in uniform" reacts.  You'd have to make the claim that cops don't routinely open fire on anyone they think they can get away with it (especially if they are wearing a hoodie).

https://www.thenation.com/article/soci​ety/chauvin-supreme-court/

blondambition: Marcus Aurelius: Cops shoot first and then don't ask any questions.  Try to stay as far away from them as possible.  They're armed and extremely dangerous.

That's what we told our son when he was a kid.

I'm hearing more and more how common that talk is for black people.  I'm wondering how often white people are having it now.


It must be pretty common. Our son is thirty five now and this was when he was like eight.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wxboy: Just to forestall a claim that any of this particular case was racially motivated, here are mugshots of the people the cops were chasing; the one on the right is apparently the one the teen was mistaken for; the one on the left was eventually killed by the cops that day.  Of course, there's no information on the identity of the teenager (and there won't be, since he's a minor), but I'm going to choose to believe that the cops weren't unable to tell, for instance, a black teenager from a white guy.  But I wouldn't put it past them.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


They mistook a couple of balding, bearded 40ish men for a teenage boy?
Sure.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
