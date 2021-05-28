 Skip to content
(KEYT Santa Barbara)   Wallet reunited with owner after 46 years   (keyt.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've offered a reward
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know who got banged in the attic.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How the wallet got inside of a theaters attic will remain a mystery..."

LOL. Oh, she knows exactly how it got up there.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Advernaut: We know who got banged in the attic.


Shakes tiny fist.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old wallets and purses, and sometimes whole backpacks and briefcases quite regularly turn up in crawlspaces, attics, and drop ceilings.
Sometimes so many that the drop ceiling tiles eventually sag and give it away.
After the employee that finds/swipes something empties it of cash, its usually the quickest place to stash it.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fta " Inside the wallet was photos of friends from high school, poetry, a Grateful Dead concert ticket."

Great, she can go to the concert now !
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"How the wallet got inside of a theaters attic will remain a mystery ..."

It has already been thoroughly covered in this thread. There's no mystery here. The best part is now it's in the news so EVERYONE knows. Including her grand kids.
 
MatrixOutsider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Watch the video.
That attic was not a good place to bang.
How would she and a friend know how to gain access to it, anyway?
Some employee stole her wallet, took the cash, and threw it in the attic.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have you ever been a teenager? I would have gotten busy in a farking septic tank as long as I was getting laid.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One winter vacation -- I think it was February -- we went to Barcelona on a "4 days 4 nights $400"***special. The night before we left, on our last walk around the neighborhood, a pickpocket snagged my wallet. Near Christmas I got the wallet back via the American consul there. Apparently -- and I don't know how this story got to us -- the local police found the wallet in a trash can, retrieved it, and turned it in to the consulate. The only thing the pickpocket took was the cash.


***Believe it or not, that included the transatlantic airfare.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: fta " Inside the wallet was photos of friends from high school, poetry, a Grateful Dead concert ticket."

Great, she can go to the concert now !


I'd get hold of Dead & Company and see if they'd go for it.  Bet they would....
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dryad: Old wallets and purses, and sometimes whole backpacks and briefcases quite regularly turn up in crawlspaces, attics, and drop ceilings.
Sometimes so many that the drop ceiling tiles eventually sag and give it away.
After the employee that finds/swipes something empties it of cash, its usually the quickest place to stash it.


My high school theater was full of catwalks, crawl spaces and false ceilings above the wood shop and dressing rooms. Endless places for fooling around of all kinds
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheReject: Have you ever been a teenager? I would have gotten busy in a farking septic tank as long as I was getting laid.


Luxury! What I wouldn't have given to get laid in a septic tank! We were lucky to get it on in our gravel driveway during the winter!

The Four Yorkshiremen Sketch
Youtube VKHFZBUTA4k
 
Snotnose
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Back in the 60s someone walked in my parent's front door and grabbed her purse off the little table she left it on.  Some 15 years later they were re-roofing the local supermarket and found mom's purse.  Everything was there except for the cash.

/ since then my parents always kept their door locked
// I keep mine locked too
/// three!
 
Dryad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Back in the 60s someone walked in my parent's front door and grabbed her purse off the little table she left it on.  Some 15 years later they were re-roofing the local supermarket and found mom's purse.  Everything was there except for the cash.

/ since then my parents always kept their door locked
// I keep mine locked too
/// three!


Almost the same thing happened to my folks when I was a kid. Thief grabbed the purse, but missed the envelope with a couple grand in cash right next to it, meant to pay for a new car later that day my folks had saved years for.
They called the cops, two young rookies came out to take a report, but THEN the envelope disappeared.
They called the cops again, got a call back from the police chief, who got detectives involved, found the rookie cop that took it. Then just to show how long ago this was - ARRESTED THE ROOKIE COP - and gave the money back.
Its hard to even imagine that cops used to work like that.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dryad: Old wallets and purses, and sometimes whole backpacks and briefcases quite regularly turn up in crawlspaces, attics, and drop ceilings.
Sometimes so many that the drop ceiling tiles eventually sag and give it away.
After the employee that finds/swipes something empties it of cash, its usually the quickest place to stash it.


Similarly, I'm pretty sure there's some old VHS tapes in the ductwork of the house I grew up in.

/For some reason, I just liked putting them in there as a small kid.
//Didn't seem to bother me that once they where in there, they were gone, man.
 
