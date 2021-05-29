 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Because it's going to take all the alcohol to get through this year's Cowboys and Texans seasons, Texas will allow beer and wine purchases at 10 AM starting September 1   (kxan.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now start a combination gun, liquor, Stetson hat, and barbecue shop! Film it!
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mostly people waking up and discovering they're in Texas.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Time to buy stock in Budweiser and Coors.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Now start a combination gun, liquor, Stetson hat, and barbecue shop! Film it!


You left out church also. Gotta pray those sins away.

/Texan
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But only at 10 am. Get there at 10:01 and you're out of luck.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Time to buy stock in Budweiser and Coors.


TheWhoppah
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

That is really good stuff, but hard to find in Michigan.


That is really good stuff, but hard to find in Michigan.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

products0.imgix.drizly.com

[Fark user image image 225x225]


mcsiegs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I gave up alcohol 14 months ago...when I was in the midst of alcoholism, the mornings were so depressing at a liquor store.  I walked out the one time and saw someone shaking in their car while pounding the vodka they just bought.  Very sad.  Withdrawal is no joke.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Beer, wine, any booze at all: 24/7 here.
 
Gramma
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Now start a combination gun, liquor, Stetson hat, and barbecue shop! Film it!


In the early 80s there was a bank that gave away a free handgun when you opened an account. Harris County west of Houston.
 
