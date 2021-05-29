 Skip to content
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where did all the chipmunks go?

I found them. They're living under my back porch. Yes, all of them.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Where did all the chipmunks go?

I found them. They're living under my back porch. Yes, all of them.


Are you my next door neighbor? Because about 22,000 of those farkers live in my backyard.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Want me to send some your way? We've got plenty! Last week they hot-wired my truck & made a beer/peanut run to town.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have one that sits on my front porch and cheeps.  My cats sit at the window and chirp back at them.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
NSFW.
Full Metal Disney
Youtube 3woEDTUbDYg

Is that you, John Wayne? Is this me?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Martian_Astronomer: Where did all the chipmunks go?

I found them. They're living under my back porch. Yes, all of them.

Are you my next door neighbor? Because about 22,000 of those farkers live in my backyard.


Nope, at least that many around my house in NH.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Where did all the chipmunks go?"

Did you think to check the local KFC?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I actually got the impression chipmunks were a mythological creature or highly endangered until I saw bazillions of them while hiking in the Colorado mountains. Cute little buggers. None around here though; I assume the snakes ate them all.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Long time passing.
 
tuxq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Growing up, I never saw them. Suddenly, in the past 4 or 5 years, I see them everywhere. I think the moved down here to NC.

They can stay but the upstate NY'ers need to go back. Nothing personal, but these housing prices can suck it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dave Seville stole them. Every one.

When will they ever learn?

When will they ever learn?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you want to get jerked off by John Wayne I have some bad news, Submitter. No kink shaming though.
 
1funguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One got her leg caught in the garage door roller when I opened the door last week. The screeching and wailing was terrible! Would't stop for like 40 minutes. I tried everything...thoughts and prayers, aloe, ginseng...nothing worked. So I meditated for 1/2 hour and sent healing energy thoughts.
Sure enough, the wailing had stopped.

Now my garage smells like rotted chipmunk, but...
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tuxq: Growing up, I never saw them. Suddenly, in the past 4 or 5 years, I see them everywhere. I think the moved down here to NC.

They can stay but the upstate NY'ers need to go back. Nothing personal, but these housing prices can suck it.


Near as I can tell, housing prices are like that everywhere.  Especially in upstate NY.  Hopefully we can send enough to make a dent up here.  Just don't tell them they'll still have to shovel snow (at least you do in the mountains where my parents live).
 
