(AP News)   Sorry, good boy. But because pot is being more legal these days, we got no choice but to retire you   (apnews.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I want to adopt one of these dogs so I never have to go home with a baggie of oregano again.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: ""The dog is actually living a wonderful life,'" he said. "He has his own bedroom in a house and is getting spoiled rotten."

As it should be. Good Boi.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.  What was the quote again?  "Probable cause on four legs"?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

potierrh: Good.  What was the quote again?  "Probable cause on four legs"?


I'd say "trained to be probable cause on four legs"
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wait, they are only capable of sniffing out pot? weird. I thought they were trained to sniff out other drugs that aren't pungent.

I'm starting to think this whole war on drugs thing is a giant scam
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For some reason the article didn't mention the corresponding reduction in the police budget...
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

question_dj: wait, they are only capable of sniffing out pot? weird. I thought they were trained to sniff out other drugs that aren't pungent.

I'm starting to think this whole war on drugs thing is a giant scam


I sense you were too high to read the article. This was covered, Stoner Dog.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: question_dj: wait, they are only capable of sniffing out pot? weird. I thought they were trained to sniff out other drugs that aren't pungent.

I'm starting to think this whole war on drugs thing is a giant scam

I sense you were too high to read the article. This was covered, Stoner Dog.


It's still a huge scam.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess you can't train an old dog new tricks.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't learn to smell covid?

Dumb dog.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What, they can't train them to respond to hidden signals to do a fake alert on other drugs?
 
dywed88
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

question_dj: wait, they are only capable of sniffing out pot? weird. I thought they were trained to sniff out other drugs that aren't pungent.

I'm starting to think this whole war on drugs thing is a giant scam


They aren't only trained technicians sniff out pot. They are trained to react the same to pot and other drugs. Therefore they could no longer provide probable cause on demand.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

question_dj: wait, they are only capable of sniffing out pot? weird. I thought they were trained to sniff out other drugs that aren't pungent.

I'm starting to think this whole war on drugs thing is a giant scam


They can and are trained to sniff out multiple kinds of drugs.  The problem is they respond to finding drugs the same way.  So when your dog hits on something, you don't know if it is cocaine or marijuana, just that it is something illegal he has been trained to respond to.

Since marijuana is legal, that means that even though he may be detecting coke, you have no way of knowing if it is illegal cocaine, or legal marijuana, so you don't actually have probable cause to search further.

If you have kids, I would not adopt one of these dogs, because they are also trained for other things.  We had one dog that bit more police officers than he did bad guys, including his handler.  He had a bit of a coke habit because of all his training, and it made him a bit crazy.  At least that was the theory.  All these dogs are aggressive as hell.  However, if you have a lot of patience, and the room for them, these dogs do deserve love and if you can safely give it to them, you are a great human being if you do.

I also hope this makes many police departments in states where pot is still illegal consider not training their dogs in such searches, because even where pot is illegal, it is also a huge waste of time to go after.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Theater. They "alert" on command, here in GA anyways. Tennis balls fark em all kinds of up, so keep some new balls in the car, for the lulz.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only I had a dog to help me sort my laundry and locate other lost marijuana.

If you help me find my weed, I'll give you some steak.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Spending retirement rolling and rolling in contraband which did not make it to the evidence room.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If there were only some Califronia used car dog salesman who has a dog named "Spot" to take these surplus but Worthy dogs off their hands.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Apollo, Aries, Bandit, Blaze, Jax, Kane, Mater, Nina, Reno, Sarge, Thunder, Zeus and Zoey are being adopted by their handlers, Amos said.

Why are all the dogs named like potential street names for drugs?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was only three days until retir... squirrel!
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So they can't be retrained to sniff other drugs?
 
scanman61
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Theater. They "alert" on command, here in GA anyways. Tennis balls fark em all kinds of up, so keep some new balls in the car, for the lulz.


No idea if this is true but damm, it sure is truthy.
 
scanman61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stuffy: So they can't be retrained to sniff other drugs?


RTFA

You can't "untrain" them from alerting on cannabis.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scanman61: stuffy: So they can't be retrained to sniff other drugs?

RTFA

You can't "untrain" them from alerting on cannabis.


I have some friends who have exactly the same problem.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A separate law that went into effect in March prohibits police from stopping or searching anyone based solely on the odor of marijuana.

So what's the new excuse to search a minority's vehicle without probable cause?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

acouvis: Apollo, Aries, Bandit, Blaze, Jax, Kane, Mater, Nina, Reno, Sarge, Thunder, Zeus and Zoey are being adopted by their handlers, Amos said.

Why are all the dogs named like potential street names for drugs?


because calling your drug sniffer dog "fluffy" has no street cred.
 
