(Yahoo)   Won't Someone PLEASE think of the Oatmeal Pies?   (yahoo.com) divider line
32
32 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stuff is terrible. Crack. If I really labor hard and burn 1000 calories, I might be able to eat one of those products each week and not feel like shiat. I miss my teenage ability to consume 10,000 calories per day with zero consequences.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
little debbie snacks just taste sugar.  keep it.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thieves make off with sweet cakes in a Little Debby Snatch.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a mission you'd see in Lego City Undercover.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oatmeal pies are the fatal weakness in my healthy diet.  I love love those awful little suckers.

But I wouldn't go this far.  Is there a black market for those things?   Some shady character standing across the street from the school, selling this poison to the kiddies?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stick with grapefruit, you perverts.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Southern Culture on the Skids - Camel Walk
Youtube i01NMa5yIwA
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've tasted nothing on those products that merits going out of your way.

*Same for the new/resurrected Hostess
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Possible perpetrator:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I ever commit a crime, it will be for hijacking a Blue Bell leaving Brenham.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just wait for the diabeetus to fell the perpetrators.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: little debbie snacks just taste sugar.  keep it.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SuperSix-Two: Possible perpetrator:

[i.pinimg.com image 801x453]


I hate coconut. Not the taste, consistency.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Suspects may be morbidly jolly, I repeat, suspects may be morbidly jolly.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't care for most Little Debbie products. The oatmeal pies are ok, if someone offers one I'll eat it, but the Nutty Bars are pure crack to me. They have to be refrigerated though, they're crap at room temperature.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Oatmeal pies" is my landing page on PornHub.
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Still have a soft spot for Starcrunch. Literally.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm picturing a crime boss like Jabba the Hutt.

Bring me Zebra Cakes and a cookie.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I didn't have my first lil Debbie snack until my 20s; one of those stupid good oatmeal pies. Now I avoid because after that first taste I knew I'd be hooked forever. Y'all, American food scientists know how to make food addictive like meth. It's amazing and no wonder there's an obesity epidemic.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
CoffeeMate makes an oatmeal pie creamer. I've only found it in small bottles at Wal-Mart so far.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I told you there'll be unintended consequences for legalizing marijuana.
You just created a snacks black market.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lock up the insulin.  You'll find the perps soon enough.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The snack cake bandit struck again!!!!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I... [rickcastle.gif] - TFA mentions more than once, "locked storage unit" - which seems odd for so many farking reasons. since I doubt McKee Foods Corp. is using random storage lockers for trans-shipping its products, and at such a small scale...

like, is there some small-town conspiracy? do the Wilford Brimley scions of the area hoard snack cakes because reasons? and then do other people somehow know (local gossip?) about this hoarding, or are these simply random petty thefts of opportunity but the writer chose not to "report" on whatever non-foodstuffs were actually stolen?

/inquiring minds need to know!
//...eh, not really
///loved oatmeal pies as a kid, but the cookies taste mostly of chemicals and so does the filling
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lex Luthor wanted for questioning.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "Oatmeal pies" is my landing page on PornHub.


Came for this
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just screen everyone over 600 lbs.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tintar: ///loved oatmeal pies as a kid, but the cookies taste mostly of chemicals and so does the filling


My high school had a little mom and pop across the street and that's where most kids went for lunch.   I remember the oatmeal "pies" when they first showed up and we thought they were healthy, because oatmeal.  Which kind of tells yo what other crap we were eating before that.
 
phedex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I don't care for most Little Debbie products. The oatmeal pies are ok, if someone offers one I'll eat it, but the Nutty Bars are pure crack to me. They have to be refrigerated though, they're crap at room temperature.


This.  I toss them in the freezer and try to forget about them for a couple days.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skyotter: SuperSix-Two: Possible perpetrator:

[i.pinimg.com image 801x453]

I hate coconut. Not the taste, consistency.


getting a kick, 'cos for meinen birfday $mai_waifu gifted me a 3-month subscription of random "foreign snacks" - country of origin this time was die Türkei, and among the goodies...?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/eh, it was ok
 
ltdanman44
‘’ less than a minute ago  
BREAK OUT SOME STAR CRUNCH!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
