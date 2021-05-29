 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   This proves everything about UFO's is true. Wait... "filmmaker claims" ...okay, so at least it's in a legitimate newspaper. Wait... the NY Post ...oh well, back to watching X-Files reruns   (nypost.com) divider line
33
    More: Followup, Unidentified flying object, new radar footage Thursday, footage of UFOs, Jeremy Corbell, Project Blue Book, government officials, defense officials, Department of Defense  
594 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2021 at 10:14 AM



Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York Post: Making you miss links to FarkTV since 2021.
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/dnrta
//don't care
///you're welcome
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Not News, it's the New York Post.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not here, they're not coming.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: New York Post: Making you miss links to FarkTV since 2021.


I think you've forgotten what FarkTV was like.  At least there's occasionally humor in NYP articles, even if it's unintentional.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UFO is Unindefied Flying Object.

Not alien spacecraft.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop greening NYP links 🖕
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrymReeper: They're not here, they're not coming.


they have always been here, they came. get your head out of your ass. obama said so on tv.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: UFO is Unindefied Flying Object.

Not alien spacecraft.

Aliens.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 Our equipment and DARPA is farking around/testing systems against our own ships with out telling them.

2 Foreign systems doing the same thing.

They are made by people here on earth, the real shocker here is the US is allowing its ships to be harassed without taking action.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everyday this is in the news, and you morans still deny reality. they are here. wake up.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: everyday this is in the news, and you morans still deny reality. they are here. wake up.


As long as they don't move into my neighborhood. I don't want them taking our jobs. They are probably not sending their best. They bring diseases and a lot of them are criminals. We need to build a wall around the earth.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: everyday this is in the news, and you morans still deny reality. they are here. wake up.


Fark user imageView Full Size


How many knuckles did they get in ya, pal?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plato's Salty Discharge: [Fark user image 425x191] [View Full Size image _x_]
/dnrta
//don't care
///you're welcome


She's really into penises.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no aliens, and the government is lying
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aliens must really enjoy the crappy cameras we have on this planet.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: There are no aliens, and the government is lying


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm 51.  When I was a child in the mid to late 1970's, I believed in UFOs and flying saucers.  Then I decided I didn't know what to believe for a couple a decade or so.  Then, I believed it was nonsense for most of my life until now.

Now, I have I am back to not knowing what to believe.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And yet, not one single high res photo.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't need any more proof, because UFOs are real.   They are unidentified, they are flying, and they are objects of some kind.  That's good enough for me.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: And yet, not one single high res photo.


there are, but they won't show a moran like you.
 
ssa5
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: 1 Our equipment and DARPA is farking around/testing systems against our own ships with out telling them.

2 Foreign systems doing the same thing.

They are made by people here on earth, the real shocker here is the US is allowing its ships to be harassed without taking action.


1.) First, commanders, officers, and people that need to know are probably in the loop if DARPA was testing something. It is the ship's latrine duty recruit who didn't get the memo
2.) What is disturbing to me is that a number of these videos were quickly and easily debunked, yet news outlets still proceeded to report these all the while showing the videos. My favorite is the bird flying and you can even make out the wings flap and yet...ZOMG ALIENS.

What I want to know is who is leaking these and their motives. I do not believe some wild conspiracy, can't even guess as to the reason. I do suspect the people behind this are having a good laugh at everyone's expense. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof, and to date NONE EXISTS. Grainy misunderstood videos viewed by amateurs is not proof. Besides, any alien species that has the technology and resources for intergalactic travel are probably not going to be seen, or would even need to visit. We can already learn the atmospheric makeup of exo-planets, and even now have the capability (though not the $$ resource) to image exo-planets using gravitational lensing just as others could be doing the same with Earth.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: WhackingDay: And yet, not one single high res photo.

there are, but they won't show a moran like you.


High Res Moran is the name of my heavy metal Native American flute ensemble.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: 1 Our equipment and DARPA is farking around/testing systems against our own ships with out telling them.

2 Foreign systems doing the same thing.

They are made by people here on earth, the real shocker here is the US is allowing its ships to be harassed without taking action.


How do you know that? Not everything makes the news. Remember when the Japanese refused to stop dumping chips? Then there was a giant, mysterious fire at the Matsushiata factory. They came back to the table and agreed to stop dumping chips.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: 1 Our equipment and DARPA is farking around/testing systems against our own ships with out telling them.

2 Foreign systems doing the same thing.

They are made by people here on earth, the real shocker here is the US is allowing its ships to be harassed without taking action.


Not so shocking given that Russian fighters regularly make low-level practice runs at our ships and we never lift a finger in response. One of these days one of those fighters is going to collide with one of those ships or "accidentally" fire a missile and then a lot of shiat is going to hit a lot of fans.

Maybe that's what the Navy is waiting for here.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I'm 51.  When I was a child in the mid to late 1970's, I believed in UFOs and flying saucers.  Then I decided I didn't know what to believe for a couple a decade or so.  Then, I believed it was nonsense for most of my life until now.

Now, I have I am back to not knowing what to believe.


As in AREA 51!?! I'm on to your little game!
 
Indiegent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Chipotle could learn a lesson from Japan. Also the name of my new casino soft rock lounge band.
And then there's the Knuckle Breather's old conspiracy, "Project Blue Beam," a nuthouse idea that when the Military Industrial Complex needs a new invisible enemy to justify budgets and peddle fear they'll start hoaxing the public with secret tech and projections of UFO'S.
Stupid idea what with a whole planet of different coloured humans to label as enemies.
Until the Coelacanth of Alien research comes along I'll stay right here on the sceptical side of the fence, thanks.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What's with the sudden right-wing obsession with UFOs?
 
dave0821
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

usernameguy: What's with the sudden right-wing obsession with UFOs?


Aliens is aliens whether they're from Mexico or space
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

usernameguy: What's with the sudden right-wing obsession with UFOs?


aliens don't care about your politics
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: And yet, not one single high res photo.


That's why they use drawings, they can show much more detail.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ less than a minute ago  
UFO's what, subby?
 
