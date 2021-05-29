 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   For just £50 you could take part in the great mannequin heist of 2021   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Strange, brainchild of businesswoman Roz Edwards, bonkers idea, Roz of Newark, former retail consultant, new business venture, mad woman, only catch, mad Roz  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2021 at 10:50 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The pain was so great that it turned me into a human, so I could feel pain"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Do not want to know what people want them for.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuffy: Do not want to know what people want them for.


Autons.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd prefer to take part in the great Mannequin heist of 1987.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So people are paying to take away her trash...
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.