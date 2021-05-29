 Skip to content
(Metro)   TV reporter announces death of playwright William Shakespeare after death of the world's second Covid vaccine recipient   (metro.co.uk) divider line
23
1140 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2021 at 9:00 AM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey Metro, I think it's an Argentinian TV station, not a Spanish one
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shakespeare is dead"  --- Metro

"Metro is dead"  ---  Generalissimo Francisco Franco

"Generalissimo Franco is still dead" -- SNL
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in -- everybody that got a COVID vaccine will die. It might take 75 years, but why is this being covered up?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Hey Metro, I think it's an Argentinian TV station, not a Spanish one


It is. Quite a brass neck the Metro has to criticise someone else for having less than stellar journalistic standards.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other breaking news:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Although CNN still hasn't told us how many times the speed of light the Titanic was traveling when it hit the iceberg.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Hey Metro, I think it's an Argentinian TV station, not a Spanish one


No its William Shakespeare.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But is Frederick Douglass doing ok?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: This just in -- everybody that got a COVID vaccine will die. It might take 75 years, but why is this being covered up?


Reminds me, my Aunt linked a story on the family watsapp group (specifically for my dads side of the family, i have a lot of aunts and uncles there) shared some BS anti-vaxx story about some former WHO official claiming that everyone who got any one of the vaccines were gonna die off in short order due to "vaccine dependancy syndrome) or something, claiming the fact that people use vaccines to fight against a disease would mean your immune system would completely shiat down due to non use (thatsnothowthisworks.jpg).

My dad and one of my uncles in the group spent the whole afternoon trying to set her straight by correcting her on all the BS points there. Didn't work one bit cause she bought into the while misinformation bs thing hook, line and sinker.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: In other breaking news:
[Fark user image image 425x259]
Although CNN still hasn't told us how many times the speed of light the Titanic was traveling when it hit the iceberg.


Couldn't resist the pun "breaking" news? Other than that, not sure your objection to that story.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Say what you want about the guy, but he makes a damn fine fishing rod.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
His grieving wife
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harmonic Discord
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Invincible: The.anti-Larry: In other breaking news:
[Fark user image image 425x259]
Although CNN still hasn't told us how many times the speed of light the Titanic was traveling when it hit the iceberg.

Couldn't resist the pun "breaking" news? Other than that, not sure your objection to that story.


I think it's more about "breaking news" losing all of its meaning, as it's a 102 year old story with zero new developments.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait till she hears about Yorick
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Hey Metro, I think it's an Argentinian TV station, not a Spanish one


No one there is crying about it.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: johnny_vegas: Hey Metro, I think it's an Argentinian TV station, not a Spanish one

No its William Shakespeare.


no it's becky
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Wait till she hears about Yorick


Don't jest about Yorick, he had a very low jesting tolerance.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I both feared and hoped someone would do this.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
General Scipio Africanus is still dead.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mofa: I both feared and hoped someone would do this.


The Dumbing Down of the News continues apace. Elitist fake news at 11:00 PM.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does this mean that William Shakespeare is not dead? Did the Daily Mule claim that he is?
 
wontar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shakespears Sister still broken up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: His grieving wife
[Fark user image 425x564]


Boy, Anne Hathaway has really kept herself well.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harmonic Discord: Invincible: The.anti-Larry: In other breaking news:
[Fark user image image 425x259]
Although CNN still hasn't told us how many times the speed of light the Titanic was traveling when it hit the iceberg.

Couldn't resist the pun "breaking" news? Other than that, not sure your objection to that story.

I think it's more about "breaking news" losing all of its meaning, as it's a 102 year old story with zero new developments.


Fair. I'm thinking reeealy slow news day. Still, on a different level than saying out loud that a 16th Century playwright had literally just died.
 
