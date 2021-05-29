 Skip to content
Not news: 11 year old boy steals toy car. News: 11 year old boy steals real car
6
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hmmmm. Not just Atanta. Good on ya mate.

Dang. Kids be bold these days.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

STFU_SNAFU_: Hmmmm. Not just Atanta. Good on ya mate.

Dang. Kids be bold these days.


Atlanta... read post before posting.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What kind of kid steals a prius? Go big or go home.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*Atauntaun
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lincoln65: What kind of kid steals a prius? Go big or go home.


Chop shops pay good money for a Prius, Just like accords and camrys.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lincoln65: What kind of kid steals a prius? Go big or go home.


According to South Park, a smug 11 year old
 
