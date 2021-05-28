 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   The wheels on the truck go flying off, flying off, flying off. The wheels on the truck go flying off all around the town   (local10.com) divider line
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's not very typical, I'd like to make that point.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Falling off, subby, not flying off. Flying off would require a Ram to get up some speed.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do they need those? I always thought they were just cosmetic.
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had a wheel fall off after a stupid change tire thing. It was horrible. They didn't screw the stupid nuts in.
 
1funguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Requires
Another
Mechanic
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ram tough!

Fark user imageView Full Size

That's a 2003 that oddly enough had the passenger wheel snap off at speed. Surprisingly everyone made it without major injuries but it flipped more than a few times and tossed people all over the place. Yay...

/not mine, no further details known
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
BUILT FIAT TOUGH!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That would truly be scary.
 
jayphat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"the wheels were tightened properly at the factory, so the only affected vehicles would be those that have had wheels removed for service."
If you haven't removed your tires on a 2012 vehicle at least ONCE by now, you've already got an issue.
 
