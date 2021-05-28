 Skip to content
 
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida Man arrested for stealing 100s of ventilators intended critically ill COVID-19 patients in El Salvador   (local10.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just Checking...You know.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From reading the article, it sounds like he just steals semi trailers regularly, I assume to try to sell the contents. I wonder how he does his targeting, or does he end up stealing a lot of relatively worthless cargoes for every 6 figure+ theft?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope somebody from MS-13 with a sick grandma finds him first.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I hope somebody from MS-13 with a sick grandma finds him first.


I'd never wish that upon anyone; angry and sick latino grandmas are scary as fark.
 
valenumr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bootleg: From reading the article, it sounds like he just steals semi trailers regularly, I assume to try to sell the contents. I wonder how he does his targeting, or does he end up stealing a lot of relatively worthless cargoes for every 6 figure+ theft?


Seriously? You want to go with oops? Should I have not done that?
 
