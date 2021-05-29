 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Even if it means getting a catalytic converter don't help your uncle Jack off a Mercedes   (msn.com) divider line
12
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tradtionally, a Mustang might work.

/or this guy could be your uncle Jack

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That headline is loathsome and offensive. Yet I can't look away. Bravo, Subby.

secure.img1-fg.wfcdn.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Four seasons auto repair... Sounds like a great venue for a press conference.
 
johndalek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ha!! caught him
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This story is exhausting.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just gotta get one more of these Catalytic Converters........Opps!!!!!!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stealing catalytic converters is such a tweeker move.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

valenumr: Four seasons auto repair... Sounds like a great venue for a press conference.


Well he was pressed. By a ton of car.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I was your age we didn't even have catalytic converters to steal, our cat burglars stole diamonds and, for a while, cats!

That was a weird couple years for Swiss Banking.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He died doing what he loved.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I noticed platinum prices are high, that's the metal he was after, though I wonder if the industry isn't doing anything it can to find a replacement, and, then it'll crash.
 
