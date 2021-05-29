 Skip to content
 
(KSDK St. Louis)   What is 7 seconds of stupid caught on tape worth? Would you believe 7 years in jail? Good, because that's the going rate in Missouri   (ksdk.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a gigantic 12-year-old you're not going to tell me that that guy actually knew he was hitting a 12-year-old not even excusing it because if somebody sucker punched me I'd probably want to shoot their mother but anyway that is one big farking child
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good! F'd around and found out
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShutterGirl: Good! F'd around and found out


🤔☺🖤
 
vatica40
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you change a pleas to guilty, with the assumption its part of a deal, and still get 7 years? Avoid his lawyer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those 7 years cannot pass slowly enough.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... in seven years this waste of space will have yet another chance to disappoint society.

Why do we bother with people like this? What do we think can be redeemed?
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: ... in seven years this waste of space will have yet another chance to disappoint society.

Why do we bother with people like this? What do we think can be redeemed?


How did they end up that way? Maybe we can learn from it and avoid it in the future.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: That is a gigantic 12-year-old you're not going to tell me that that guy actually knew he was hitting a 12-year-old not even excusing it because if somebody sucker punched me I'd probably want to shoot their mother but anyway that is one big farking child


That is not a mitigating factor.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dance instructor... he might have punched the wrong person.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't matter if he was a 'gigantic' kid, he was still young enough for me to know he couldn't legally drink. What is it with the cruelly stupid these days? The kid was hurting no one and just enjoying himself. The 'frat boy' just had to pick on someone smaller then him. You saw how stocky he was.

Big yucks until the handcuffs closed on his wrists.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I've heard the name Cape Girardeau in exactly one context before. And it wasn't very flattering.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: W_Scarlet: ... in seven years this waste of space will have yet another chance to disappoint society.

Why do we bother with people like this? What do we think can be redeemed?

How did they end up that way? Maybe we can learn from it and avoid it in the future.


Frankly, I don't care how they ended up that way. Life is hard. Most people don't get out of cars to punch someone in the back of the head for fun.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White kid was dancing in a culturally-appropriative manner.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rik01: It doesn't matter if he was a 'gigantic' kid, he was still young enough for me to know he couldn't legally drink. What is it with the cruelly stupid these days? The kid was hurting no one and just enjoying himself. The 'frat boy' just had to pick on someone smaller then him. You saw how stocky he was.

Big yucks until the handcuffs closed on his wrists.


I watched the video, and that was no love tap; that was the kind of punch that can kill. Perhaps this mad dog can try that stunt in prison, and society might be rid of it permanently.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: That is a gigantic 12-year-old you're not going to tell me that that guy actually knew he was hitting a 12-year-old not even excusing it because if somebody sucker punched me I'd probably want to shoot their mother but anyway that is one big farking child


Oh well shucks punch away then.

/who farking cares what the child looks like.
//maybe if he was on a swing set some cops would have come by and shot him.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not even know what would motivate a person to do such a thing. Boy's dancing, and some waste pile knocks him down? What is even wrong with such a creature? I'm glad he was identified and charged
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda just been sentenced to one sucker punch in the back on the head, onto the cement.  From this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And what's the sentence for only having sound in the right audio channel in a video?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vatica40: How do you change a pleas to guilty, with the assumption its part of a deal, and still get 7 years? Avoid his lawyer.


Because the video evidence made the crime and the malicious forethought so obvious that no jury in the world would find him not guilty and, especially on top of the probation violation, no judge in the world is going to go easy on him in sentencing.
 
valenumr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: jekfark: W_Scarlet: ... in seven years this waste of space will have yet another chance to disappoint society.

Why do we bother with people like this? What do we think can be redeemed?

How did they end up that way? Maybe we can learn from it and avoid it in the future.

Frankly, I don't care how they ended up that way. Life is hard. Most people don't get out of cars to punch someone in the back of the head for fun.


And that's literally all they did. WTF.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is the dance instructor also his step father?
 
freidog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vatica40: How do you change a pleas to guilty, with the assumption its part of a deal, and still get 7 years? Avoid his lawyer.


Probably pleaded down from 1st degree assault, which is  'knowingly causing injury' to 2nd degree would be 'recklessly causing injury.'  There was nothing reckless about that, it was very deliberate.  1st degree has a 5 year minimum, and with his history, he was probably getting closer to the full 15 years.
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not condoning what that Jerk did to the kid but Fark being Fark........

Can I get her to give me 7 minutes of her time?????
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vatica40: How do you change a pleas to guilty, with the assumption its part of a deal, and still get 7 years? Avoid his lawyer.


He was also on probation for a 2019 felony domestic assault. So, he was able to get the four years for breaking that probation to run concurrently with the sucker punch charge.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

freidog: vatica40: How do you change a pleas to guilty, with the assumption its part of a deal, and still get 7 years? Avoid his lawyer.

Probably pleaded down from 1st degree assault, which is  'knowingly causing injury' to 2nd degree would be 'recklessly causing injury.'  There was nothing reckless about that, it was very deliberate.  1st degree has a 5 year minimum, and with his history, he was probably getting closer to the full 15 years.


With this plea he will be out in a couple of years if he plays his cards right.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: That is a gigantic 12-year-old you're not going to tell me that that guy actually knew he was hitting a 12-year-old not even excusing it because if somebody sucker punched me I'd probably want to shoot their mother but anyway that is one big farking child


If it was a 25 year old in perfect health, it would still be the same degree of assault, still an utterly senseless crime, and still going to involve years of deserved imprisonment for the asshole who did it. He probably did get a couple of years tacked on because it was a child, but I really don't think it changes much in this case. "Randomly decked someone who was doing nothing wrong" is main offense here.
 
