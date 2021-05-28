 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(JSOnline)   Excessive drinking in all Wisconsin counties? Here come the graphs   (jsonline.com) divider line
26
    More: Obvious, Investigative reporting, Milwaukee, Unparalleled sports coverage, Expert coverage, Daily newsletter, Wisconsin, Investigative journalism, Wisconsin businesses  
•       •       •

267 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2021 at 1:41 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What? Really? Color me shocked and tell my granny how it is.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The fact you can see state boundaries means that there are SERIOUS methodological issues with this data. I expect better work from my summer interns let along a news outlet

/spatial data scientist
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A yup
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kkinnison: A yup
[Fark user image 850x492]



NFL fan map:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size



Coincidence?

/I really got nothin.  The bar map reminded me of the fan map is all.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

urger: The fact you can see state boundaries means that there are SERIOUS methodological issues with this data. I expect better work from my summer interns let along a news outlet

/spatial data scientist


Counties have boundaries.  These boundaries are contained with states, which have boundaries.

/not a scientist but plays Data in community theater productions of Star Trek: Whatthefark Are You Yammering On About Generation
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For once, the Bible Belt appears to be walking its talk.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone has to make up for the prudes in Utah
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have you been to Wisconsin?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wisconsin IS the drunkest state, praise be to jesus.

in wisconsin you can bring your kids -of any age older than "birthed and breaths on their own" -into ANY bar at  ANY time of day.

in wisconsin your under-21-kiddos can drink with you in that bar too, as long as one of-age parent is present.....

ahhh, you wasted, WASTED cheeseheads....NO billy, PLEASE don't try to drive the kiddos home!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/observation brought to you by a genuine FIB

//but seriously billy, you're too drunk to drive......

///has a drink in her hand right now. at home.......
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Besides freeze to death, what else is there to do in Wisconsin?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: Besides freeze to death, what else is there to do in Wisconsin?


fish? with plenty o' beers on hand?
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: Besides freeze to death, what else is there to do in Wisconsin?


Drink and freeze in the land of cheese.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Besides freeze to death, what else is there to do in Wisconsin?


or maybe (deer) hunt AND fish?

-with plenty o' beers on/in hand?

ahhh, wisconsin.....
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's why their politics is farked up.
 
JRoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wisconsin, the Russia of America.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Snow = drink

Beach = drink
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Their favorite drink is a handful of fruit soaked in cheap brandy, and their baseball team is named after their favorite vocation.

They're sauced as spaghetti.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: kkinnison: A yup
[Fark user image 850x492]


NFL fan map:
[cdn.theatlantic.com image 602x313]


Coincidence?

/I really got nothin.  The bar map reminded me of the fan map is all.


Know what phrase happens most in the sports tab? SCOREBOARD. How many superb owls does Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan have?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyinS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, being a lifelong Wisconsinite (yes please shoot me) I can absolutely confirm that 98% of events that happen in this state are just an excuse for more drinking. Yes, that event that you're thinking "no way they drink at that too", people from WI do.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FlyinS: Well, being a lifelong Wisconsinite (yes please shoot me) I can absolutely confirm that 98% of events that happen in this state are just an excuse for more drinking. Yes, that event that you're thinking "no way they drink at that too", people from WI do.


Blackberry brandy is the wisco version of Jager.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
According to this map people in Utah like to lie to pollsters!
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Eat cheese and be an unemployed lumberjack pounding beers with your pals as you put on women's clothing and hang out in the bars.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.