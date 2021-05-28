 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   The story: Passengers panic on a Delhi-to-US flight: a bat is flying around in the cabin, and they have to turn back to Delhi. The headline: Bat Out of Del. Tag is for whoever wrote the headline   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Hero, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Flight, The Sun, Aircraft, Air India Flight 182, US-bound Air India flight, News of the World, The Times  
•       •       •

360 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stupid to panic over a bat.

Just let someone slit a vein open, collect some blood into a saucer, then draw the bat in with the bait and cover it with a coat.

/Easy.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Everybody thinks they are the Batman until they face the bat, man.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would do anything for love,
but I won't do bat.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Stupid to panic over a bat.

Just let someone slit a vein open, collect some blood into a saucer, then draw the bat in with the bait and cover it with a coat.

/Easy.


Completely useless.  The vast majority of bats are insectivores, with most the rest being fructivores.  Vampire bats are only found in Central and South America, neither of which is where India is located.  You'd have more luck offering it the moldy apple in the stewardess' food caddy.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phalamir: AirForceVet: Stupid to panic over a bat.

Just let someone slit a vein open, collect some blood into a saucer, then draw the bat in with the bait and cover it with a coat.

/Easy.

Completely useless.  The vast majority of bats are insectivores, with most the rest being fructivores.  Vampire bats are only found in Central and South America, neither of which is where India is located.  You'd have more luck offering it the moldy apple in the stewardess' food caddy.


You're not much up on sarcasm, dark humor, are you?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Stupid to panic over a bat.

Just let someone slit a vein open, collect some blood into a saucer, then draw the bat in with the bait and cover it with a coat.

/Easy.


Does this also work on in-flight crying babies?
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
btw, what happened to that creepy old guy that was sitting next to me?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bat out of deli caused a lot of problems about a year and a half ago

/ probably
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now I'm praying for the end of time
To hurry up and arrive
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whomever is running the simulation is really going off the charts with this shiat.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theres what 50-100 people on the average airliner now?

imagine 100 average people in your mind - 100 average people sitting at home watching TV.
you have that image?
oh noes!  a spider!  a really big one!  right there on the couch next to them!

how many of those 100 average people house is on fire now?

MmmHmm.
you're goddamn right it was an inflight emergency.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: AirForceVet: Stupid to panic over a bat.

Just let someone slit a vein open, collect some blood into a saucer, then draw the bat in with the bait and cover it with a coat.

/Easy.

Completely useless.  The vast majority of bats are insectivores, with most the rest being fructivores.  Vampire bats are only found in Central and South America, neither of which is where India is located.  You'd have more luck offering it the moldy apple in the stewardess' food caddy.


How do you know what's in the stewardess's caddy? I wonder about someone saying their food truck is filled with rats and bats....
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: theres what 50-100 people on the average airliner now?

imagine 100 average people in your mind - 100 average people sitting at home watching TV.
you have that image?
oh noes!  a spider!  a really big one!  right there on the couch next to them!

how many of those 100 average people house is on fire now?

MmmHmm.
you're goddamn right it was an inflight emergency.


Uh, username checks out?
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: A bat out of deli caused a lot of problems about a year and a half ago

/ probably


A bat in a deli would be a big problem!
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real reason everyone got mad is because the bat was in business class instead of economy!

Second thread about rodents so far can we get a third!
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I heard of a story of a wild bat loose on an airplane, everyone on board was urged to get rabies shots because they didn't capture and test the bat. Unless there has been advances in rabies shots since then, that involves 4 painful shots on an annoying schedule.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bat is the real hero. WTF flights from India to the US
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bats are cool they eat bugs and are just sweethearts when it comes to cuddles. I wish I could have a bat for a pet.  I would train it to send messages and packages to my neighbors on Halloween.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm thinking a blanket and a boot could have solved this problem.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: phalamir: AirForceVet: Stupid to panic over a bat.

Just let someone slit a vein open, collect some blood into a saucer, then draw the bat in with the bait and cover it with a coat.

/Easy.

Completely useless.  The vast majority of bats are insectivores, with most the rest being fructivores.  Vampire bats are only found in Central and South America, neither of which is where India is located.  You'd have more luck offering it the moldy apple in the stewardess' food caddy.

You're not much up on sarcasm, dark humor, are you?


Humor requires something be funny.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bat out of Del? Hi!

/ Do I have to to do everything?
 
acouvis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Stupid to panic over a bat.

Just let someone slit a vein open, collect some blood into a saucer, then draw the bat in with the bait and cover it with a coat.

/Easy.


Even easier to just bat it out of the air with a pillow.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Stupid to panic over a bat.

Just let someone slit a vein open, collect some blood into a saucer, then draw the bat in with the bait and cover it with a coat.

/Easy.


Is that Air Force policy? You guys are hardcore!
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If I saw a headline saying Bat out of Del from the Sun, I'd assume that the star of Only Fools and Horses slipped and fell on to a cricket bat which had to then be surgically removed.

Now THAT's a Fark story for you
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.