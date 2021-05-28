 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Southwest Airlines files for bankruptcy   (cnn.com) divider line
50
    More: Asinine, Airline, Flight attendant, Southwest passenger, Federal Aviation Administration, Southwest Airlines, unruly passenger behavior, Battery, Passenger  
•       •       •

1378 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 28 May 2021 at 9:11 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help


I usually have a few cocktails in the airport, so I can sleep easier on the plane.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help



Hell, that's only a 90-minute flight. The woman's a lush.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.


I think this incident was just icing on a much larger cake. Reports of unruly behavior on airlines is everywhere these days.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.


FTA

Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SplittingAces: Nadie_AZ: The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.

I think this incident was just icing on a much larger cake. Reports of unruly behavior on airlines is everywhere these days.


A week or two ago there was an FAA report about how they usually have...I don't remember the exact numbers....something like 300 incidents a year where someone is unruly enough to be charged.
Year to date they already had over 1500 this year.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: SplittingAces: Nadie_AZ: The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.

I think this incident was just icing on a much larger cake. Reports of unruly behavior on airlines is everywhere these days.

A week or two ago there was an FAA report about how they usually have...I don't remember the exact numbers....something like 300 incidents a year where someone is unruly enough to be charged.
Year to date they already had over 1500 this year.


aren't these people also getting fined like 10k or some high number?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody wants to talk about the added stress of putting too many humans in a tin can at 30000 ft as a possible reason for all the mental breakdowns and violence in air travel.

Planes are too crowded, and people aren't equipped to handle that.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alcohol makes flying bearable for me.  Three or four drinks and I'm a happy, sleepy passenger.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help


Can you go a few hours without being an asshole?
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: SplittingAces: Nadie_AZ: The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.

I think this incident was just icing on a much larger cake. Reports of unruly behavior on airlines is everywhere these days.

A week or two ago there was an FAA report about how they usually have...I don't remember the exact numbers....something like 300 incidents a year where someone is unruly enough to be charged.
Year to date they already had over 1500 this year.


I remember reading that too.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help

Can you go a few hours without being an asshole?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: A week or two ago there was an FAA report about how they usually have...I don't remember the exact numbers....something like 300 incidents a year where someone is unruly enough to be charged.
Year to date they already had over 1500 this year.


I don't think that's alcohol related. You see everywhere ...even hear. Being an asshole has become a point of pride for some....treating people as things...and treating flight attendants as servants...and also the mask mandate brings up much "you can't tell me what to do" thing when on a airplane ...why yes the FA is 'GOD" there if they don't your t-shirt, perfume, hat ...etc...you listen to them. Doesn't matter if they're 'right' or not...when the door closes...they're God. You get to ask questions and complain after the plane lands.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freddyV: cretinbob: SplittingAces: Nadie_AZ: The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.

I think this incident was just icing on a much larger cake. Reports of unruly behavior on airlines is everywhere these days.

A week or two ago there was an FAA report about how they usually have...I don't remember the exact numbers....something like 300 incidents a year where someone is unruly enough to be charged.
Year to date they already had over 1500 this year.

aren't these people also getting fined like 10k or some high number?


Yeah, they aren't cheap
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: cretinbob: A week or two ago there was an FAA report about how they usually have...I don't remember the exact numbers....something like 300 incidents a year where someone is unruly enough to be charged.
Year to date they already had over 1500 this year.

I don't think that's alcohol related. You see everywhere ...even hear. Being an asshole has become a point of pride for some....treating people as things...and treating flight attendants as servants...and also the mask mandate brings up much "you can't tell me what to do" thing when on a airplane ...why yes the FA is 'GOD" there if they don't your t-shirt, perfume, hat ...etc...you listen to them. Doesn't matter if they're 'right' or not...when the door closes...they're God. You get to ask questions and complain after the plane lands.


He wasn't saying this is alcohol related. As far as I know, most airlines haven't resumed alcohol on flights. With the dramatic rise in incidents without alcohol, why pour gas on the fire?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: cretinbob: A week or two ago there was an FAA report about how they usually have...I don't remember the exact numbers....something like 300 incidents a year where someone is unruly enough to be charged.
Year to date they already had over 1500 this year.

I don't think that's alcohol related. You see everywhere ...even hear. Being an asshole has become a point of pride for some....treating people as things...and treating flight attendants as servants...and also the mask mandate brings up much "you can't tell me what to do" thing when on a airplane ...why yes the FA is 'GOD" there if they don't your t-shirt, perfume, hat ...etc...you listen to them. Doesn't matter if they're 'right' or not...when the door closes...they're God. You get to ask questions and complain after the plane lands.


No, I can't
Oh, you mean other people...

Yup, there are some who are just plain assholes even without alcohol.
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid.  Just give flight attendants tasers.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
47 years of turning a profit in an industry where nobody else does that. Pretty sure they can absorb the loss of alcohol profits. Especially when they hand out drink coupons like Kleenex.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help


Being a few miles up in the air is high anxiety territory for me.  If I don't have some benzos or booze in the air...well I wouldn't assault people but I would probably suffer from a long long panic episode.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.


Maybe the person was drink from before getting on the plane? I don't know and DNRTFA either.

Edibles FTW
 
rillettes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

optikeye: cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help

Can you go a few hours without being an asshole?


Well, that escalated quickly.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

This was a documentary.
 
rillettes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: optikeye: cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help

Can you go a few hours without being an asshole?

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Dammit
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help


CSB:
In college, prior to band tour, the band director gave us a speech along the lines of: "if you can't make it a couple days without a drink, you should go to the Wellness Center and talk to someone."

The whole trombone section stood up to leave.  He was not amused.

/CSB
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wasn't me.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hobnail: cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help

CSB:
In college, prior to band tour, the band director gave us a speech along the lines of: "if you can't make it a couple days without a drink, you should go to the Wellness Center and talk to someone."

The whole trombone section stood up to leave.  He was not amused.

/CSB


Who was around to make the sad trombone sound then??  The French horners????
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Of course Subby's headline is fake news. This is Fark.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: hobnail: cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help

CSB:
In college, prior to band tour, the band director gave us a speech along the lines of: "if you can't make it a couple days without a drink, you should go to the Wellness Center and talk to someone."

The whole trombone section stood up to leave.  He was not amused.

/CSB

Who was around to make the sad trombone sound then??  The French horners????


Wah-Wah Sound Effect: Trumpet Tutorial (Plunger Mute)
Youtube Msh45Mruxbo
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dammit no more flirty, drunk, off duty SW flight attendants jump seating at the back of the plane. I use to head right for those back seats where they would hang.
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: freddyV: cretinbob: SplittingAces: Nadie_AZ: The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.

I think this incident was just icing on a much larger cake. Reports of unruly behavior on airlines is everywhere these days.

A week or two ago there was an FAA report about how they usually have...I don't remember the exact numbers....something like 300 incidents a year where someone is unruly enough to be charged.
Year to date they already had over 1500 this year.

aren't these people also getting fined like 10k or some high number?

Yeah, they aren't cheap


Sadly for the rest of us, fines don't prevent the behavior.
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

freddyV: cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help

I usually have a few cocktails in the airport, so I can sleep easier on the plane.


I can't stay awake on planes...usually don't make it through the takeoff roll.  Last time I had a drink in the lounge before a flight I thought I was going to explode waiting to reach bathroom altitude.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: hobnail: cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help

CSB:
In college, prior to band tour, the band director gave us a speech along the lines of: "if you can't make it a couple days without a drink, you should go to the Wellness Center and talk to someone."

The whole trombone section stood up to leave.  He was not amused.

/CSB

Who was around to make the sad trombone sound then??  The French horners????


The guy second from the left:

Sad Wah Wah Wah Fail Sound
Youtube 7ifdm7Te1fg
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On a long flight I will usually stick with sipping white wine to keep a light buzz going without needing to go through the hassle of visiting the lavatory. Far too often inflight visits to the loo are pre-empted by the captain and his seatbelt sign before reaching the head of the line, and why is there constantly a line to go pee on Southworst flights?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hobnail: cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help

CSB:
In college, prior to band tour, the band director gave us a speech along the lines of: "if you can't make it a couple days without a drink, you should go to the Wellness Center and talk to someone."

The whole trombone section stood up to leave.  He was not amused.

/CSB


If you don't want the kids in the band to drink, don't give them a stipend.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: Wasn't me.


Likely story.

*throws a funny at you*
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't understand this behavior, I've been scha-nackered on flights to and from Vegas and the worst I got was phone numbers, but I'm a very happy/friendly drunk.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skyotter: cretinbob: freddyV: cretinbob: SplittingAces: Nadie_AZ: The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.

I think this incident was just icing on a much larger cake. Reports of unruly behavior on airlines is everywhere these days.

A week or two ago there was an FAA report about how they usually have...I don't remember the exact numbers....something like 300 incidents a year where someone is unruly enough to be charged.
Year to date they already had over 1500 this year.

aren't these people also getting fined like 10k or some high number?

Yeah, they aren't cheap

Sadly for the rest of us, fines don't prevent the behavior.


No, but the "getting added to no-fly lists" does prevent reoccurrence.

All of these serious incidents should be getting folks added, at least to their own airlines no-fly list
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: SplittingAces: Nadie_AZ: The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.

I think this incident was just icing on a much larger cake. Reports of unruly behavior on airlines is everywhere these days.

A week or two ago there was an FAA report about how they usually have...I don't remember the exact numbers....something like 300 incidents a year where someone is unruly enough to be charged.
Year to date they already had over 1500 this year.


I feel like we've become a nation of garbage people over the last few years. It's like something had unleashed our collective id monster.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Nobody wants to talk about the added stress of putting too many humans in a tin can at 30000 ft as a possible reason for all the mental breakdowns and violence in air travel.

Planes are too crowded, and people aren't equipped to handle that.


Fark off. The overwhelming majority of us do perfectly fine.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just drink at the airport or get some of those small plastic liquor bottles
 
TKM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Folks are saying the flying waitress started it.

Don't be a Karen if you have a family history of weak teeth.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

freddyV: cretinbob: If you can't go a few hours without a drink, seek professional help

I usually have a few cocktails in the airport, so I can sleep easier on the plane.


How do your passengers feel about that?
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I feel like we've become a nation of garbage people over the last few years. It's like something had unleashed our collective id monster.


Speaking as a ferrinner, it's not just the last few years.  It's been kinda building for a couple decades.  Slowly at first, but over time people have steadily been getting worse.  The last decade or so, it's gotten more noticeable because the subtle changes had already happened, so the terrible behaviour became more and more obvious.

/the last 4 did open a new-ish floodgate of it though
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.


Because why add fuel to the fire?

Passenger rage is at levels not seen since the 90s. They really need to start putting people in jail for it. In the meantime, it's stupid to make it worse.

So does everyone else suffer because of a few idiots. Yes, just like everywhere else in life.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Ass_Master_Flash: Nobody wants to talk about the added stress of putting too many humans in a tin can at 30000 ft as a possible reason for all the mental breakdowns and violence in air travel.

Planes are too crowded, and people aren't equipped to handle that.

Fark off. The overwhelming majority of us do perfectly fine.


You sound like you have a pleasant temperament, or maybe that's the joke?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: cretinbob: SplittingAces: Nadie_AZ: The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.

I think this incident was just icing on a much larger cake. Reports of unruly behavior on airlines is everywhere these days.

A week or two ago there was an FAA report about how they usually have...I don't remember the exact numbers....something like 300 incidents a year where someone is unruly enough to be charged.
Year to date they already had over 1500 this year.

I feel like we've become a nation of garbage people over the last few years. It's like something had unleashed our collective id monster.


I have blamed reality tv for lots of this in the past.
I think the nation took a downturn after Honeybooboo, Jersey Shore and those duck idiots became popular.
 
Callous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June. On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight
Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."

Can someone explain how any of this adds up? On May 23rd, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. During that time, no alcohol was being served on any flight. Sales were to start in June. But because one sober person got pissy over being told what to do, Southwest Airlines has to cancel a service they provided before Covid-19.

Subs might be right.


If people are this farking out of control on planes while sober what do you think adding alcohol will do?  Would you want to be locked in a pressurized metal tube at 30K feet when some anti-mask, maga hat wearing asshole gets shiat-faced?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The FAA will be mad. They just started hitting the shiat stains with massive fines
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KidKorporate: I don't understand this behavior, I've been scha-nackered on flights to and from Vegas and the worst I got was phone numbers, but I'm a very happy/friendly drunk.


Let me guess. All of the phone numbers you got were "911".
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.