(NYPost)   I'm here I'll squeak, try the veal
    Ossobuco, Rodent, Mouse, Food, ravenous rodent, Viral video, Rat  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can you blame it? Veal is delicious.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Beats finding half a mouse in your food.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Veal garnished with mice, it sounds kind of cheesy.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We immediately removed and disposed of all products in the case, performed a deep cleaning, and brought in a third party service for a thorough inspection," the spokeswoman said. "The store diligently followed our detailed protocol in response and continues to work closely with our food safety team."

My goodness, what a load of bullshiat.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You should be glad you were in Whole Foods, hen. You don't want to see what's eating the meat in Half Foods.
 
