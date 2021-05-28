 Skip to content
(WISTV)   Don't ask the 911 dispatcher to pose naked   (wistv.com) divider line
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



That moment when you realize you done effed up
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's an emergency.  Please get naked.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds that he watches that TV show where Jennifer Love Hewitt is a 911 operator.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Michael J. Fox got his appetite back.
 
Veloram
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Definitely the expression of someone who found out
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Hello 911, what are you wearing right now?"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like someone done told him once already.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well how do you know if you don't ever ask? Maybe there are some dispatchers who *would* like to get nekked, if only someone would just ask.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, look! It is a Pakled!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zasteva
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Oh, look! It is a Pakled!
[Fark user image 850x425]


Half-Pakled.
 
zzottt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Consider that article for what it is.... Wow
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Oh, look! It is a Pakled!
[Fark user image 850x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/he's a Pakled, so I'll keep the typo.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Public Enemy - 911 is a Joke (1990)
Youtube CPNK0VspQ0M
 
mmojo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Well how do you know if you don't ever ask? Maybe there are some dispatchers who *would* like to get nekked, if only someone would just ask.


Plenty would. You just have to ask in the right way. I bet I could have gotten nudes from this operator.
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stilted: [Fark user image 850x425]

That moment when you realize you done effed up


Dude looks like he just peeked into one too many glory holes.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Well how do you know if you don't ever ask? Maybe there are some dispatchers who *would* like to get nekked, if only someone would just ask.


Hey MythDragon, what are you wearing right now?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thanks SC man.  We're not Florida yet, but we're getting there.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like the bottom of the article where they admit that their editor called in sick today:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article?Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
 
