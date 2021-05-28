 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Tulsa Race Massacre centennial commemorations could attract overenthusiastic Civil War Confederate Army LARPers   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, White supremacy, Black people, Racism, Tulsa Race Massacre, white supremacist groups, White people, upcoming commemoration events, centennial commemorations of the massacre  
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably not now, since the commemorations were cancelled over money

Remember & Rise event collapsed after frantic week of meetings, emails and talks about survivor payments
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: Probably not now, since the commemorations were cancelled over money

Remember & Rise event collapsed after frantic week of meetings, emails and talks about survivor payments


Just one event was canceled. Other events are still taking place.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Set up M2HB teams.

Show them what enthusiasm looks like.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still sad 2014 passed without a 150th anniversary reenactment of Sherman's march to the sea.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stilted: Probably not now, since the commemorations were cancelled over money

Remember & Rise event collapsed after frantic week of meetings, emails and talks about survivor payments


Haha epic.

Lawyer goes all "Fark You, Pay Me" on the people trying to help.

Love it.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dodo David: stilted: Probably not now, since the commemorations were cancelled over money

Remember & Rise event collapsed after frantic week of meetings, emails and talks about survivor payments

Just one event was canceled. Other events are still taking place.


The one event was the featured event, with John Legend and Stacy Abrams
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pros: No cops
Cons: That many more LARPers.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hopefully there's low Klan attendance, like the most recent Klan meeting in Tulsa.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stilted: Dodo David: stilted: Probably not now, since the commemorations were cancelled over money

Remember & Rise event collapsed after frantic week of meetings, emails and talks about survivor payments

Just one event was canceled. Other events are still taking place.

The one event was the featured event, with John Legend and Stacy Abrams


https://ktul.com/news/local/race-mass​a​cre-centennial-events
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stilted: Dodo David: stilted: Probably not now, since the commemorations were cancelled over money

Remember & Rise event collapsed after frantic week of meetings, emails and talks about survivor payments

Just one event was canceled. Other events are still taking place.

The one event was the featured event, with John Legend and Stacy Abrams


As a Tulsan, I was looking forward to her speech. Sucks that some morans forked it all up.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I had written that story, I think I would have included the reasons for the event(s) by AT LEAST the third paragraph, instead of the last.

/5 w's FROM THE GET GO
//journalism
///how does it work?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


At first glance I wondered why the man in the mural was painted with a big, round, pale belly.
 
