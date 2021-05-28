 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   As if two year olds weren't insufferable enough, you now have to listen to one constantly mention how they're in MENSA   (cnn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anyone that wants to pay dues can get into Mensa. If a 2 year old could get into ISPE that would be something. Quaere Verum
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still can't ride. 

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Eric Andre Show - Preview - J-Moe
Youtube 9-pAWbqdyuY

possibly language, MENSA sucks
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NCSB: Once upon a time, I was the youngest American Mensan. A feather in my parents' cap perhaps, but I'm not sure what I was supposed to get out of it other than the memory of some guy's stammered apology when he realized that his joke about flavored lube had a preteen audience.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: NCSB: Once upon a time, I was the youngest American Mensan. A feather in my parents' cap perhaps, but I'm not sure what I was supposed to get out of it other than the memory of some guy's stammered apology when he realized that his joke about flavored lube had a preteen audience.


I'm just imagining that scene in Fight Club where a few frames of porno got spliced into a cartoon.


I'm just imagining that scene in Fight Club where a few frames of porno got spliced into a cartoon.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yep, I qualify but I'm smart enough not to surround myself with pretentious assholes.

/that's why I'm a PhD candidate!
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Anyone that wants to pay dues can get into Mensa.


Not true. It's still necessary to pass an entrance test or submit an acceptable substitute. I joined Mensa many years ago by submitting a copy of my SAT scores. The posts in the weekly "Brainwave" emails and the monthly magazine are enough reasons to keep renewing even if you never go to a meeting in person.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: NCSB: Once upon a time, I was the youngest American Mensan. A feather in my parents' cap perhaps, but I'm not sure what I was supposed to get out of it other than the memory of some guy's stammered apology when he realized that his joke about flavored lube had a preteen audience.


I was a prodigy.
Until I turned 18.


Now I can play for tips on st paddys day.


I was a prodigy.
Until I turned 18.


Now I can play for tips on st paddys day.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to see what being labeled a child genius gets you in life, I suggest you watch the "Gabe" (gambling addict) episode of Intervention.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait until she finds out about vegan CrossFit.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Poor kid.

Hope she gets to have a semi-normal life and we don't hear about this incredibly gifted child killed herself at 12 instead.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Yep, I qualify but I'm smart enough not to surround myself with pretentious assholes.

/that's why I'm a PhD candidate!


If I had a dog, and he did something bad like ate a used diaper, I would scold him and call him a PhD candidate.

/ I am sure you are a nice person though. Good luck?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: common sense is an oxymoron: NCSB: Once upon a time, I was the youngest American Mensan. A feather in my parents' cap perhaps, but I'm not sure what I was supposed to get out of it other than the memory of some guy's stammered apology when he realized that his joke about flavored lube had a preteen audience.

I was a prodigy.
Until I turned 18.


Now I can play for tips on st paddys day.


I was more of a Compuserve guy myself.  But I'm sure we both eventually switched to AOL tho.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So what about NAMBLA?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh no! Did John Fitzgerald Page finally breed?

/gotta be at MENSA meeting in 26 minutes
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So. I had these friends. They attended probably the biggest party school between Phoenix and Chicago. You know the one. They married each other and both joined Mensa and told me how great it was and that I should do it too. That told me all I really needed to know. I took a pass.

They went full Trumper about 5 years ago because Hillary. They are the Christian kind of Trumper.

And they never rose to the level of respectability of a PhD candidate.

What must a Mensa meeting be like? I am thinking everyone is a Dennis Miller wannabe? Trump would show up because he cheated his way in. It must be amazing. People would brag about... what? They would quiz each other. One-upsmanship would be a sport.

You know what would be awesome? Having a great door prize, like a new car, and having all the attending Mensa members take a test, and the one who scores the lowest, but still over the Mensa threshold, wins! And those who score lower get pilloried and pelted with rotten fruit. All the poseurs would call them poseurs. HA! That would be rich.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe says a lot about Mensa...

On the other hand, when I was 2 I couldn't name all 50 states (I called them all Charles).

Still, that does seem a particularly American* entrance hurdle.

*in the pejorative sense**
**Americans are dumb, you see***
***unfortunately not dumb in the sense of mute
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is being potty trained the bar we're going for nowadays?

/shiat myself with a sneeze last week
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Yep, I qualify but I'm smart enough not to surround myself with pretentious assholes.

/that's why I'm a PhD candidate!


So far, every Mensa member I've met has been a pretentious douchebag...

And this poor girl. Parents of smart kids are no less of D-bags than those of kids who are on sports teams, they're the same kids who will pressure their kids to ridiculous levels, who will get so wrapped up in "achieving" that they'll forget it let their kids be kids, and then will have the same potential for emotional abuse.

I mean, good on her, but I really feel for the kid, both with how her parents will likely act, and the kind of people she'll be told to hang out with.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: tudorgurl: Yep, I qualify but I'm smart enough not to surround myself with pretentious assholes.

/that's why I'm a PhD candidate!

If I had a dog, and he did something bad like ate a used diaper, I would scold him and call him a PhD candidate.

/ I am sure you are a nice person though. Good luck?


Seems kinda harsh, but you be you, I guess.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Anyone that wants to pay dues can get into Mensa. If a 2 year old could get into ISPE that would be something. Quaere Verum


what if she not interested in working for big pharma?


what if she not interested in working for big pharma?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: common sense is an oxymoron: NCSB: Once upon a time, I was the youngest American Mensan. A feather in my parents' cap perhaps, but I'm not sure what I was supposed to get out of it other than the memory of some guy's stammered apology when he realized that his joke about flavored lube had a preteen audience.

I was a prodigy.
Until I turned 18.


Now I can play for tips on st paddys day.


you should have become The Prodigy.

then you could have gotten backup dancers and made money touring the world
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No really. That would be a hell of a party.

The snobby ones and two year olds would try to get the highest score, no question. The truly intelligent ones would try to sandbag their scores to win the car. Most would fail and be pilloried and humiliated. The others would have scored lower than their true ability. They would be ridiculed by the snobs and two year olds forever.

Someone needs to do this.

Getting this many people deluded by folly in one place demands that it be made a spectacle. And I think every one of the attendees would be willing to do it... because... hey!  What intelligent person would not risk humiliation for a free car? And besides, if you are really intelligent, why don't you have a new car?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eurotrader: Anyone that wants to pay dues can get into Mensa. If a 2 year old could get into ISPE that would be something. Quaere Verum


They pull this sort of stunt every 6-12 months for a free ad disguised as a news article.
 
