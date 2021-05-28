 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Passengers please buckle up and prepare for turbulence .... the pilot is almost there, another minute tops   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
29
    More: Followup, Airline, Southwest Airlines, Michael Haak, Aircraft, former Southwest Airlines, obscene act, Pleas, federal charge  
•       •       •

785 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 10:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
95629
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait is his name really Mike Haak?
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the pilot's name "Otto"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

95629: Wait is his name really Mike Haak?


Of Longwood.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southwest Trifecta?
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gives a whole new meaning to "stick shaker".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is it possible he left the airline before SWA found out. The FO didn't say a word? On probation and afraid of getting fired?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How is it possible he left the airline before SWA found out. The FO didn't say a word? On probation and afraid of getting fired?


They were racing?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that movie but it had more of a happy ending.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that, boys and girls, is why it's called a "cockpit".
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Southwest spokesperson said that Haak left the airline before the company was made aware of the incident."

Did he quit and parachute out mid flight? How the hell long did it take for this to come to light?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: "A Southwest spokesperson said that Haak left the airline before the company was made aware of the incident."

Did he quit and parachute out mid flight? How the hell long did it take for this to come to light?


Maybe the first officer was into it.  Or thought nobody would believe her and/or feared reprisal if she couldn't offer proof.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: I've seen that movie but it had more of a happy ending.


I remember that, how's your Mom?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: "A Southwest spokesperson said that Haak left the airline before the company was made aware of the incident."

Did he quit and parachute out mid flight? How the hell long did it take for this to come to light?

Maybe the first officer was into it.  Or thought nobody would believe her and/or feared reprisal if she couldn't offer proof.


"So who was this pilot that exposed himself to you?"
"Mike Haak."
"Excuse me? Your what?"
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: "A Southwest spokesperson said that Haak left the airline before the company was made aware of the incident."

Did he quit and parachute out mid flight? How the hell long did it take for this to come to light?


Ah, the old jerk and jump
 
starsrift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All I will say is that it's not unusual for pilots/co-pilots to nap while they're in the cockpit.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can you blame him?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: How is it possible he left the airline before SWA found out. The FO didn't say a word? On probation and afraid of getting fired?


I really would have thought that another crew member or the FO herself would have called someone at Southwest and told them about this shortly after it started and they would have had people waiting for him at the end of the jet way when they landed.
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: edmo: How is it possible he left the airline before SWA found out. The FO didn't say a word? On probation and afraid of getting fired?

They were racing?


He was onan other flight.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Striker, listen, and you listen close: flying a plane is no different than riding a bicycle, just a lot harder to put baseball cards in the spokes.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Can you blame him?

[Fark user image image 500x354]


They had a couple of Pacers made up to match.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.airlinereporter.com/2013/​0​3/photos-southwest-boeing-737-200-and-​amc-gremlins-awe-yea/
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The plane flight deck is for porn,
The plane flight deck is for porn,
Grab your yoke and choke, choke, choke
For porn, porn, porn!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh so what he's just supposed to know he's not allowed to pull out his cock in the cockpit? YOU MAKE THESE RULES TOO CONFUSING OK?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Gives a whole new meaning to "stick shaker".


Something something smartphone with camera something "Black box recorder"
 
Northern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: And that, boys and girls, is why it's called a "cockpit".


He was watching a gladiator film.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Narrator: He was not free to move about the country
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: How is it possible he left the airline before SWA found out. The FO didn't say a word? On probation and afraid of getting fired?


Set the parking brake, called the CPO and said ' I'm on my way home for good.'

Goddamned creep. Hats off to the FO for keeping her shiat together and managing the airplane, because the CA sure as shiat wasn't doing it. Idiot was too busy jerking it (literally).
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The plane flight deck is for porn,
The plane flight deck is for porn,
Grab your yoke and choke, choke, choke
For porn, porn, porn!


Goddamnit, now I have to go listen to that song again....
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: And that, boys and girls, is why it's called a "cockpit".


Came here to say "He puts the cock in cockpit."
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.