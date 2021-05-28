 Skip to content
 
(Daily Inter Lake)   If your wallaroo is missing, police in - what the hell? Whitefish, Montana? What the fark is a wallaroo doing in Whitefish, Montana? - would like a word with you   (dailyinterlake.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I told them, "Tie me kangaroo down, sport! Tie me kangaroo down!"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't that where the guys that were supposed to fix Puerto Rico are from?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I had a Wallaby, I"d call it Marcus. Marcus Wallaby.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rocco's Montana Life?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whitefish, Montana is a resort town of only about 8,000 people.  HOWEVER it has been in the national news several times the past few years and I will mention it every time.

#1:  Its the home town of disgraced former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, removed for ethics violations.  He is also the one who spilled the secret of Seal Team 6 killing Bin Laden AND he blamed Obama for spilling the secret.
#2:  Home town of the 2 person brand new electric company hired by the Trump administration to rebuild Puerto Rico's entire electrical grid.
#3:  When American alt-right (Nazis) wanted to re-settle and create an enclave, they chose Whitefish.  That made the news.  Richard Spencer lived there with his Russian bride - until she kicked him out and said he was abusive
#4: Fark's favorite cartoonist, Ben Garrison, lives just outside of town.  He is not originally from there.  I could not figure out when he moved there, though.  But I am curious whether it was related to #3.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Isn't that where the guys that were supposed to fix Puerto Rico are from?


How do you think they could afford to import one?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whitefish, when you can't hook trout.
 
