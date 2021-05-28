 Skip to content
(CNN)   Again?   (cnn.com) divider line
20
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Is this a surprise?
I think not.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nature is healing!
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's almost like the summer months show more demand for gasoline so there's a higher price, and Memorial Day weekend is generally the start of summer.


https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/Lea​f​Handler.ashx?n=pet&s=emm_epm0_pte_sca_​dpg&f=m
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prices here were easily a dollar higher back in 2018. I remember that clearly as we did an epic road trip pulling a camper trailer. There are no record prices happening anywhere around here.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks, Obama Biden
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Prices here were easily a dollar higher back in 2018. I remember that clearly as we did an epic road trip pulling a camper trailer. There are no record prices happening anywhere around here.


$4.099 just down the road from me. That's nuts.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: Thanks, Obama Biden


MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So pipeline shutdown that simply slightly lessens the fuel supply and gas instantly jumps up 70+ cents. A couple weeks after thing are normal, gas is still the same price.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: edmo: Prices here were easily a dollar higher back in 2018. I remember that clearly as we did an epic road trip pulling a camper trailer. There are no record prices happening anywhere around here.

$4.099 just down the road from me. That's nuts.


Really wish we'd do away with the 100th place in gas prices. Round it up and be done with it.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Obama Biden.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: FormlessOne: edmo: Prices here were easily a dollar higher back in 2018. I remember that clearly as we did an epic road trip pulling a camper trailer. There are no record prices happening anywhere around here.

$4.099 just down the road from me. That's nuts.

Really wish we'd do away with the 100th place in gas prices. Round it up and be done with it.


Seems like it has to do with taxes but I can't remember why
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who set the gas prices are high  there fore, high gas prices. Quid pro quo Clarice
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Less CO2, less driving. More incentive for electric cars. This is what liberals wanted.

Oof.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Good. Less CO2, less driving. More incentive for electric cars. This is what liberals wanted.

[Fark user image 425x644]

Oof.


MWShannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I won't be running the A/C in the car or the house this summer. I'll need that money to buy gasoline and make it go farther. Yay. Going to be a HOT summer!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No, not again.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"essentially matching the seven-year high set earlier this month"

It's probably a result of the war with Eastasia. Or they misspelled "month high".
 
zgrizz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thanks Joe, and all the brainwashed masses that elected him.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Thanks Joe, and all the brainwashed masses that elected him.


