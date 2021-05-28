 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Feds: Your employer can legally require you to get vaccinated   (twitter.com) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Original
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
pee in a bottle worked.
so why not?
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Republican governors: "The f*ck they can..." in 3, 2, 1...
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would think this is problematic while the vaccines are administered under emergency use authorization.

Once they're properly approved, though...
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This will be the thing that finally pushes the nutballs over the edge into civil war.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Under ADA and GINA?"

Trump was right!  GINA virus!
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As someone who had to take a drug screen for a new job this morning, I give this a hearty "meh."
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: I would think this is problematic while the vaccines are administered under emergency use authorization.

Once they're properly approved, though...


Why?  Let's think about this.  What about EMERGENCY use screams out "let's just wait"?

Isn't that the point of an emergency...to take unusual measures to prevent further catastrophe?
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meh, the people who will whine about this are the same ones who will whine about having to wear masks...all boils down to "But I don't WANNA!!!!"
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My company gives a $100 one time bonus to get vaccinated.  I have zero problem with this.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Of course, they can. JFC
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lordjupiter: This will be the thing that finally pushes the nutballs over the edge into civil war.


There's no war if we agree to let them leave.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't think of any reason at all why any halfway reasonable person would be against this.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lordjupiter: Metastatic Capricorn: I would think this is problematic while the vaccines are administered under emergency use authorization.

Once they're properly approved, though...

Why?  Let's think about this.  What about EMERGENCY use screams out "let's just wait"?

Isn't that the point of an emergency...to take unusual measures to prevent further catastrophe?


The unusual measure was to make the vaccines available. I would doubt you could require a person to take what is still, technically, an experimental drug.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Republican governors: "The f*ck they can..." in 3, 2, 1...


I want to see the mental wrangling needed to reconcile this with their At Will employment laws.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Done. Got my 2nd Pfizer dose yesterday. Feel a bit run down, but other than that, happy as a clam that I just have to wait a couple of weeks for everything to ramp up...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The incentive is that you can keep your job.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pretty sure they can't as long as it's still in "emergency use" status.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: I can't think of any reason at all why any halfway reasonable person would be against this.


Well, anti-vaxxers aren't reasonable.
 
anfrind
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: I can't think of any reason at all why any halfway reasonable person would be against this.


Too many Americans are not even halfway reasonable.
 
22 comments

