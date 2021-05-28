 Skip to content
(US Postal Service)   Sure, DeJoy broke the Post Office. But, at least he made it expensive   (about.usps.com) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All I seem to snail mail these days are sympathy cards and birthday cards. As for what I receive, I might as well put my recycling bin inside the mailbox.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know this doesn't really hurt most people, but in rural Alaska it's been a real problem.  We rely on the USPS.  DeJoy was appointed by Trump to f*ck shiat up, and he was recommended by Trump's friends because they knew he would do everything possible to benefit UPS, FedEx and other carriers where he was a board member, as well as the privatized package delivery industry he's heavily invested in.

His appointment was a f*cking travesty and continues to be so.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any business that needed the permission of a bunch of elected doofuses to set prices would not be doing well.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His BS mail slow down ate both our ballots from General Election (2020) and this recent Primary. All our ballots were postmarked 1 day too late.

I really want his comeuppance ASAP. I'd buzz the tower first to get that fat, lying bastard shook up before the fall.
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: His BS mail slow down ate both our ballots from General Election (2020) and this recent Primary. All our ballots were postmarked 1 day too late.

I really want his comeuppance ASAP. I'd buzz the tower first to get that fat, lying bastard shook up before the fall.


His punishment should be to have every delayed and missing ballot shoved up his butt.

One by one.

With Andre the Giant's fist.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Big government doesn't work, and we'll make sure of it!"
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In the past 10 years, mail volume has declined by 46 billion pieces, or 28 percent, and is continuing to decline.

Check your spam box.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The guy looks like a flaccid wang.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bughunter: psilocyberguy: His BS mail slow down ate both our ballots from General Election (2020) and this recent Primary. All our ballots were postmarked 1 day too late.

I really want his comeuppance ASAP. I'd buzz the tower first to get that fat, lying bastard shook up before the fall.

His punishment should be to have every delayed and missing ballot shoved up his butt.

One by one.

With Andre the Giant's fist.


But he's been dead for almost 30 years. That can't be sanitary. Oh well.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sad? Oh no, how will I ever afford a few extra cents per letter?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How is 58 cents to send a one-ounce parcel "expensive" in any sense of the word. Are you people insane?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Perhaps, as a test of post office efficiency, mail DeJoy to the four corners of the US, after the requisite hanging, drawing, and quartering.  If all the parts arrive in two business days, then they could return them to his last known address.  If that doesn't happen, the US just keeps his stock holdings in UPS and the other companies as forfeit and pays to rebuild the post office.  In either case, his wealth is forfeit.
 
Eravior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Any business that needed the permission of a bunch of elected doofuses to set prices would not be doing well.


You mean like a board of directors?

Rainier Wolfcastle is about to respond, isn't he?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I know this doesn't really hurt most people, but in rural Alaska it's been a real problem.  We rely on the USPS.  DeJoy was appointed by Trump to f*ck shiat up, and he was recommended by Trump's friends because they knew he would do everything possible to benefit UPS, FedEx and other carriers where he was a board member, as well as the privatized package delivery industry he's heavily invested in.

His appointment was a f*cking travesty and continues to be so.


What, you guys don't have all of those blue Amazon vans all over the damn place right now?
 
morg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
about.usps.comView Full Size

Looks pretty cheap comparatively?
 
Fist Of An Angry Mortal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So during his tenure as Post Master General the mail is delivered slower and at a higher cost, further worsening the long term problems at the post office.

I have to ask is there any other political appointee that has managed to fail as spectacularly as DeJoy?

Because I am having a hard time thinking of one.
 
CrustyHoor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bughunter: psilocyberguy: His BS mail slow down ate both our ballots from General Election (2020) and this recent Primary. All our ballots were postmarked 1 day too late.

I really want his comeuppance ASAP. I'd buzz the tower first to get that fat, lying bastard shook up before the fall.

His punishment should be to have every delayed and missing ballot shoved up his butt.

One by one.

With Andre the Giant's fist.


Sideways.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I sell art, and other shiat on eBay. The price of stamps isn't the issue, it is the rates of sending packages. The prices have gone up a lot. It kind of sucks, because it is the pandemic, and everyone wants to buy shiat cheaply. Hard to make a profit when shipping cuts into it. USPS is the cheapest way to sell small packages or packages in envelopes.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: How is 58 cents to send a one-ounce parcel "expensive" in any sense of the word. Are you people insane?


I can see a problem for businesses. But it is amazing that I can write something on a piece of paper and someone will hand deliver it thousands of miles away for only 58 cents.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fist Of An Angry Mortal: So during his tenure as Post Master General the mail is delivered slower and at a higher cost, further worsening the long term problems at the post office.

I have to ask is there any other political appointee that has managed to fail as spectacularly as DeJoy?

Because I am having a hard time thinking of one.


Secretary of education cruella DeVos

Attorney general Republicans can't commit crimes sessions

And nominating a known Russian spy as director of Homeland security that lasted all of 2 weeks, for the sheer *stupid* of it.
 
