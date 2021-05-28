 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   If you have felony convictions for identity theft don't go to the gun range. If you go to a gun range, don't take selfies with your illegal weapons. If you take selfies with illegal weapons, don't post them on Instagram   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Judge, United States district court, Prosecutor, Felony, Magistrate, Twyjuan Demetric Jenkins, 23-year-old Andrell Nachef Walker, Shooting sports  
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do you hate freedumb, subby?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I aggressively disagree with the headline. I encourage all identity thieves to post ALL THE pics of themselves with illegal weapons as far and wide as possible.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: I aggressively disagree with the headline. I encourage all identity thieves to post ALL THE pics of themselves with illegal weapons as far and wide as possible.


This!

Always document  your crimes just to stick it to "The Man".
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Identity thieves are the lowest of the low scumbags.

They should all rot in prison.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be cousins of Leeroy.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook CIA Project: The Onion News Network ONN
Youtube juQcZO_WnsI
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How.... How do you say Twyjuan??
I'm honestly confused
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: I aggressively disagree with the headline. I encourage all identity thieves to post ALL THE pics of themselves with illegal weapons as far and wide as possible.


The linked article should have had the pictures!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Instagram feed is a bunch if miniature houses, baby bunnies, and cosplayers with huge knockers. I don't know what kind of gangsta goes on there and says "Yeah, I'll look like a real badass in between Binky Jr. and Miruko."
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hillbillies doing no good, again.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police rarely have the time and resources to put much effort into crimes like identity theft, so I would posit that most people caught and convicted of such a crime aren't especially bright. It therefore shouldn't be a surprise that some of those same people publicly post evidence of additional crimes.

Imagine how much worse crime would be if these people weren't making it so easy for the police, so be grateful for Twyjuans of this world. Imagine the kind of undetected damage such a person could do if they were smart.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack-booted socialism robbing another patriot of his freedom for exercising a God-given constitutional right.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/juQcZO_W​nsI]


Funny to see that is 10 years ago, only like 100x more accurate now.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: I aggressively disagree with the headline. I encourage all identity thieves to post ALL THE pics of themselves with illegal weapons as far and wide as possible.


Yes, please do so! And make sure to cross-post such posts to your local police department Facebook page, as well, along with giving out constant updates as to your current location, and make sure to taunt the police with posts stating "Catch me if you can looser-boi donut munchers!!!".
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: How.... How do you say Twyjuan??
I'm honestly confused


Taiwan?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twyjuan Demetric Jenkins
Andrell Nachef Walker
Tyquis Syjuan Jenkins

Let this be a lesson, parents. Get too creative with your kids' names, and they'll head out into the world in search of new identities.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Twyjuan Demetric Jenkins
Andrell Nachef Walker
Tyquis Syjuan Jenkins

Let this be a lesson, parents. Get too creative with your kids' names, and they'll head out into the world in search of new identities.


To be fair, if you give them too generic a name you risk them becoming a cult leader or serial killer.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me they should find out who sold him those guns and send their asses to jail for 10 years.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They better get Cagey Calhoun to represent them.
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dave0821: How.... How do you say Twyjuan??
I'm honestly confused


"Dumbass."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They have tried to remove lead from gasoline and drinking water (exception in Flint, MI noted). They must be missing something else. Stupidity has reached epidemic levels.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I aggressively disagree with the headline. I encourage all identity thieves to post ALL THE pics of themselves with illegal weapons as far and wide as possible.


They're dickpix, of a sort.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dave0821: How.... How do you say Twyjuan??
I'm honestly confused


The "T" is silent.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Why do you hate freedumb, subby?


This.

If you're a felon with illegal weapons, please do go out to the gun range and post public pictures of you, a person barred from owning firearms, with firearms, guaranteeing evidence that you're committing at least one felony, maybe more.

This helps us find you, and remove you from society.

/a lawful, liberal, gun-humping pan-calibered ammosexual gun fetishist.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dave0821: How.... How do you say Twyjuan??
I'm honestly confused


Tyrone. He's related to Biggus Dickus.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Theeng: BigNumber12: Twyjuan Demetric Jenkins
Andrell Nachef Walker
Tyquis Syjuan Jenkins

Let this be a lesson, parents. Get too creative with your kids' names, and they'll head out into the world in search of new identities.

To be fair, if you give them too generic a name you risk them becoming a cult leader or serial killer.


Just don't make the middle name Lee or Wayne.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Seems to me they should find out who sold him those guns and send their asses to jail for 10 years.


These were rentals from the range, so I'd ask, were they really in "possession of a gun as felons"?

They may have believed they were doing the right thing by renting one.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: lolmao500: Seems to me they should find out who sold him those guns and send their asses to jail for 10 years.

These were rentals from the range, so I'd ask, were they really in "possession of a gun as felons"?

They may have believed they were doing the right thing by renting one.


They were definitely "felons in possession," but I'm not ruling out that they might have been dumb enough to believe they'd found a legitimate way to skirt the law.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: lolmao500: Seems to me they should find out who sold him those guns and send their asses to jail for 10 years.

These were rentals from the range, so I'd ask, were they really in "possession of a gun as felons"?

They may have believed they were doing the right thing by renting one.


Oh, and a grim story about gun range rentals - a range where I used to shoot had a policy that they wouldn't rent you a range gun unless you had one or more of your own guns with you.  I asked about it and the story behind the policy was that they had someone come in and rent a gun just to commit suicide with it.  The range owners didn't want their rental guns to be the enabling factor for someone who was determined to kill himself with a gun but who didn't have access to one.
 
