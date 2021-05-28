 Skip to content
(CNN)   This is how we do it (with apologies to Montell Jordan)   (cnn.com) divider line
10
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Although annoying that we have to resort to this, if it gets more people vaccinated then I'm okay with it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You read this to the tune of a 90s greatest hits songs compilation
 
chewd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its amazing how quickly those deeply held and cherished beliefs evaporate with the promise of easy money.
 
JesseL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've been vaccinated 362 times.

So far I won $157K, university tuition in 3 states, and 6 fishing licenses.

And amazing 5G reception.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JesseL: I've been vaccinated 362 times.

So far I won $157K, university tuition in 3 states, and 6 fishing licenses.

And amazing 5G reception.


Lucky!!! I only have dial up!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark right off Illinois.  We gets nothing.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Except Ohio. Ha, ha! You're stuck not being a millionaire in Ohio.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JesseL: I've been vaccinated 362 times.

So far I won $157K, university tuition in 3 states, and 6 fishing licenses.

And amazing 5G reception.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Drive thru vaccination spots help.

I could get mine in a big black truck
You can get yours in a '64
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You see the hood's been good to me
Ever since I was a lower-case g

Say what you want but that's a great line and the song deserves to be on every 90ies compilation.
 
