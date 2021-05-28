 Skip to content
(CNN)   Bear injures hiker at Yellowstone. Butkus, Singletary, Urlacher all wanted for questioning   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Yellowstone National Park, Hiking, Montana, Friday morning, Wyoming-Montana state line, Beaver Ponds Trail, grizzly bears, Linda Veress  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The man was hiking alone...."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: "The man was hiking alone...."

[Fark user image 300x168]


yup
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know it wasn't McMahon, because the bear didn't injure himself
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urlacher in the same breath as Butkus and Singletary? Let me guess you don't like sportsball.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you take precautions to make a lot of noise, a cautious bear will avoid you.

Ain't nothing going to deter a pissed off bear.

My first trip to Yellowstone, we had a good talk with a ranger.  All that advice about curling in a ball and playing dead?  Yeah, that works during the day, when the bear is engaging in a defensive attack when surprised.  If a bear starts clawing at your tent at night, he's looking for food.  Fight as if your life depended on it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: If you take precautions to make a lot of noise, a cautious bear will avoid you.

Ain't nothing going to deter a pissed off bear.

My first trip to Yellowstone, we had a good talk with a ranger.  All that advice about curling in a ball and playing dead?  Yeah, that works during the day, when the bear is engaging in a defensive attack when surprised.  If a bear starts clawing at your tent at night, he's looking for food.  Fight as if your life depended on it.


You know why you're hiking alone? Because YOU'RE MAKING TOO MUCH FARKING NOISE.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Butkus. Still alive.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

little big man: "The man was hiking alone...."

[Fark user image 300x168]


In before "always hike with someone slower than you"
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you are hiking alone in Yellowstone, especially without any sort of bear repellent item, is asking to become bear food. When in Yellowstone, hike with a friend, and both of you should bring a canned-air air horn with you (one that is REALLY LOUD AND ANNOYING). Bears tend to run away from such things. And the ones that don't run away from the air horn? Your next solution is a .44 magnum revolver loaded with hollow points or a 10-gauge shotgun loaded with slugs. Otherwise, you are bear feed.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pickinick basket inconsolable.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.....

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Al!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: Urlacher in the same breath as Butkus and Singletary? Let me guess you don't like sportsball.


Sports Illustrated ranks Urlacher as the number 6 greatest defensive player the Bears have ever had. He's number 7 all time on the team for sacks and forced fumbles, he holds the team career tackles record, has just as many INT as Butkus and more than 3x as many as Singletary, and he scored twice as many TD as Singletary and Butkus combined. Athlon Sports ranks Urlacher the 10th best MLB of all time, and 3rd best Bear MLB of all time.  I'd say that given the order and the context that all 3 are MLB, this is perfectly apt.

/Go Bears!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: If you are hiking alone in Yellowstone, especially without any sort of bear repellent item, is asking to become bear food. When in Yellowstone, hike with a friend, and both of you should bring a canned-air air horn with you (one that is REALLY LOUD AND ANNOYING). Bears tend to run away from such things. And the ones that don't run away from the air horn? Your next solution is a .44 magnum revolver loaded with hollow points or a 10-gauge shotgun loaded with slugs. Otherwise, you are bear feed.


Let's just skip the two most common bear repellants, suggest an alternative as if it's a standard thing, and then guns. Big heavy guns... for hiking. That was such an American comment my brain automatically saw it with a waving flag behind it.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Picture of the suspected bear

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: If a bear starts clawing at your tent at night, he's looking for food.  Fight as if your life depended on it.


Aim for the eyes, nose and genitals.  Trust me, they like getting hit there about as much as you do.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bear's not here to be appalling
He's just here to do some super cool mauling
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Al!: RandyJohnson: Urlacher in the same breath as Butkus and Singletary? Let me guess you don't like sportsball.

Sports Illustrated ranks Urlacher as the number 6 greatest defensive player the Bears have ever had. He's number 7 all time on the team for sacks and forced fumbles, he holds the team career tackles record, has just as many INT as Butkus and more than 3x as many as Singletary, and he scored twice as many TD as Singletary and Butkus combined. Athlon Sports ranks Urlacher the 10th best MLB of all time, and 3rd best Bear MLB of all time.  I'd say that given the order and the context that all 3 are MLB, this is perfectly apt.

/Go Bears!


Butkus has had a major award NAMED after him for 50 years and Singletary was captain of arguably the best defense ever. Yet you talk scoring touchdowns as a defensive player? Go play in the corner boy.
 
drogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: little big man: "The man was hiking alone...."

[Fark user image 300x168]

In before "always hike with someone slower than you"


That gets both a smart & funny from me.

/going hiking in two weeks
//i'm the designated "sacrificial decoy"
///'s for the many ways nature will eat you
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: Al!: RandyJohnson: Urlacher in the same breath as Butkus and Singletary? Let me guess you don't like sportsball.

Sports Illustrated ranks Urlacher as the number 6 greatest defensive player the Bears have ever had. He's number 7 all time on the team for sacks and forced fumbles, he holds the team career tackles record, has just as many INT as Butkus and more than 3x as many as Singletary, and he scored twice as many TD as Singletary and Butkus combined. Athlon Sports ranks Urlacher the 10th best MLB of all time, and 3rd best Bear MLB of all time.  I'd say that given the order and the context that all 3 are MLB, this is perfectly apt.

/Go Bears!

Butkus has had a major award NAMED after him for 50 years and Singletary was captain of arguably the best defense ever. Yet you talk scoring touchdowns as a defensive player? Go play in the corner boy.


Singletary had two other HOF players (Dent and Hampton) on defense with him. Urlacher had none.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: little big man: "The man was hiking alone...."

[Fark user image 300x168]

In before "always hike with someone slower than you"


Works with Yellowjackets too.  I know from experience :)

My sister is now severely allergic to insect stings after getting nailed about 60 times  by a swarm of those evil little farkers.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: Urlacher in the same breath as Butkus and Singletary? Let me guess you don't like sportsball.


Walter Payton frowns at these shenanigans
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kroxeldiphibic: RandyJohnson: Al!: RandyJohnson: Urlacher in the same breath as Butkus and Singletary? Let me guess you don't like sportsball.

Sports Illustrated ranks Urlacher as the number 6 greatest defensive player the Bears have ever had. He's number 7 all time on the team for sacks and forced fumbles, he holds the team career tackles record, has just as many INT as Butkus and more than 3x as many as Singletary, and he scored twice as many TD as Singletary and Butkus combined. Athlon Sports ranks Urlacher the 10th best MLB of all time, and 3rd best Bear MLB of all time.  I'd say that given the order and the context that all 3 are MLB, this is perfectly apt.

/Go Bears!

Butkus has had a major award NAMED after him for 50 years and Singletary was captain of arguably the best defense ever. Yet you talk scoring touchdowns as a defensive player? Go play in the corner boy.

Singletary had two other HOF players (Dent and Hampton) on defense with him. Urlacher had none.


And? How does that make any difference?  Playing with a great player makes you less of a great player? You did Singletary, now do Butkus. You people are idiots.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: ClavellBCMI: If you are hiking alone in Yellowstone, especially without any sort of bear repellent item, is asking to become bear food. When in Yellowstone, hike with a friend, and both of you should bring a canned-air air horn with you (one that is REALLY LOUD AND ANNOYING). Bears tend to run away from such things. And the ones that don't run away from the air horn? Your next solution is a .44 magnum revolver loaded with hollow points or a 10-gauge shotgun loaded with slugs. Otherwise, you are bear feed.

Let's just skip the two most common bear repellants, suggest an alternative as if it's a standard thing, and then guns. Big heavy guns... for hiking. That was such an American comment my brain automatically saw it with a waving flag behind it.


I cut off the usual RWNJ responses at the pass, is all. Either bring along the usual bear repellents (to include the air horn), or try to imitate a rock (all running will do is get you mauled in the back instead of the front).
 
