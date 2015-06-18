 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Who could have guessed the San Jose shooter would snap and murder his co-workers/ Pretty much ever-farking-body who has encountered him for the last five years. Didn't stop him from buying guns however, or even keeping his job   (thehill.com) divider line
44
    More: Fail, Racism, Santa Clara County, California, NBC, San Jose, California, ex-wife, Semi-automatic pistol, Person of color, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority  
•       •       •

908 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 4:31 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This very much clarifies Matt Gaetz's request that more POC be murdered, specifically in Silicon Valley. He is literally calling for a copy cat murder in San Jose.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What was his Fark handle?

/the D'Aww tab is too much for some people ;-)
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting note

He was in trouble for making comments about people of color.
Tfa reports his ex wife was a person of color.

Sounds like a pretzel walking around in a human suit
More than one bend going on
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does anyone else remember something in the last couple-few years where you could sign up to get a notification on your e-mail/phone about when these type of confrontations between HR and employees were going to occur so you could look out or call in sick or some shiat?
 
ng2810
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

parasol: Tfa reports his ex wife was a person of color.


You forget that before William Shakespeare and Disney made marriage about 'True Love' it was purely a transactional ceremony with women as gifts/pawns.

I've known more than one racist shiatbag who married a POC cuz they believed they'd be docile and subservient, and the POC wives who put up with that shiat to get a better life.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

parasol: Interesting note

He was in trouble for making comments about people of color.
Tfa reports his ex wife was a person of color.

Sounds like a pretzel walking around in a human suit
More than one bend going on


There are many kinds of "people of color" and they are not the same. Anyhow, sounds like his killing was targeted towards the specific people he had a beef with.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
His ex-wife, Cecilia Yolanda Nelms, who is a person of color, told NBC that she recalls times he talked about killing his co-workers

Nelms said she was stunned to see her former husband on a killing spree.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A racist, middle age white guy facing discipline for being racist murdered a bunch of minorities? I wonder who he voted for?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Why don't we take these threats seriously?" you may ask yourself.

Same reason we accept the "I forgot" excuse when TSA finds your handgun.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If management likes you they will put up with a lot.

I worked at a grocery store with a young man who was off his meds. He knew a woman we worked with was claustrophobic and blocked a freezer door shut with his body, laughing as she freaked out.

The assistant manager talked her into not going to HR. *sigh*

A month later I hear screaming in the back. I run back there and it's the same guy flicking the little razor blade exacto knife replacements at women in the back of the store.

images.utilityknife.orgView Full Size


Those things.

Assistant manager gets him to stop and tries to cover for him again. Both ladies stomp upstairs to HR and both the guy and the assistant manager were canned.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That is a tricky one. No-buy lists based on mental health issues would be a good solution, but a minefield of patient privacy rights and a never-ending argument about which conditions need to be considered dangerous.

But genuinely - what's with the culture of silence if a co-worker is spouting off about going postal? I get that sometimes that would be just an extreme expression of frustration - but dear lord. Some warning signs need to be heeded...
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

parasol: Interesting note

He was in trouble for making comments about people of color.
Tfa reports his ex wife was a person of color.

Sounds like a pretzel walking around in a human suit
More than one bend going on


"But I can't be racist, my wife is an X!" is a favorite thing for racists to say when called out on their racism.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://www.salon.com/2015/06/18/its_​n​ot_about_mental_illness_the_big_lie_th​at_always_follows_mass_shootings_by_wh​ite_males/
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ski9600: Is it just me or does anyone else remember something in the last couple-few years where you could sign up to get a notification on your e-mail/phone about when these type of confrontations between HR and employees were going to occur so you could look out or call in sick or some shiat?


Do what?  Pre-Crime Division doesn't exist yet, much less have an app.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
AgentKGB:

Wait, that's it? Not hauled off to jail for attempted murder?!
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pre-crime is always going to be shiat. Why? Because every racist TD&H is going to be calling the cops to red-flag that "angry" black man every single time. '

Remember, everything you want to do to keep guns away from evil people is going to fall like a 40 ton wall of bricks on to PoC. Buckle up. It's going to get riot-y real soon.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder if he used a Winchester. The spirits of those killed will already have a new local place to hang out.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My co-worker knew one of the victims-the youngest one. He had young kids, so tragic. I'm curious though, suppose we 'did' something, what would we do, besides keeping him from being able to buy guns and explosives.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

parasol: Interesting note

He was in trouble for making comments about people of color.
Tfa reports his ex wife was a person of color.

Sounds like a pretzel walking around in a human suit
More than one bend going on


Ex-wife.  They split up 15 years ago.  I wonder why.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No, it was not just an apeshiat.

It was a dipshiat apeshiat.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

parasol: Interesting note

He was in trouble for making comments about people of color.
Tfa reports his ex wife was a person of color.

Sounds like a pretzel walking around in a human suit
More than one bend going on


Hitler's personal physician was Jewish. Plenty of racists will carve out an exception for 'one of the good ones'. They'll also happily use those people as human shields from legitimate criticism. That doesn't make them any less racist.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: parasol: Interesting note

He was in trouble for making comments about people of color.
Tfa reports his ex wife was a person of color.

Sounds like a pretzel walking around in a human suit
More than one bend going on

"But I can't be racist, my wife is an X!" is a favorite thing for racists to say when called out on their racism.


To be fair, people blame their X for all kindsa stuff.

bughunter: No, it was not just an apeshiat.

It was a dipshiat apeshiat.


Yeah.  It's like what would happen if you tried to be an apeshiat off wish.com
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That is a tricky one. No-buy lists based on mental health issues would be a good solution, but a minefield of patient privacy rights and a never-ending argument about which conditions need to be considered dangerous.

But genuinely - what's with the culture of silence if a co-worker is spouting off about going postal? I get that sometimes that would be just an extreme expression of frustration - but dear lord. Some warning signs need to be heeded...


So generally, it's tough to fire government workers for "threats" because the courts have made the government prove very specific elements to sustain that charge.

Generally people are fired for improper statements causing anxiety because it's easier to prove.

In either case, it's hard to move on people at times because if you lose, you are stuck with an asshole that thinks he or she is untouchable for the next 5-30 years.

DHS probably should have done something when they caught him in 2016.  But because he is white, he got away with having a bunch of terrorist literature and manifestos.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
JFC.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


The fact that this cartoon is funny is depressing.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: My co-worker knew one of the victims-the youngest one. He had young kids, so tragic. I'm curious though, suppose we 'did' something, what would we do, besides keeping him from being able to buy guns and explosives.


If you could do that, why would you have to do anything else?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This asshole isn't dead. Right wing law enforcement release 2 pictures of him smiling.

Show a picture of his corpse or it's a lie Lou.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Zizzowop: My co-worker knew one of the victims-the youngest one. He had young kids, so tragic. I'm curious though, suppose we 'did' something, what would we do, besides keeping him from being able to buy guns and explosives.

If you could do that, why would you have to do anything else?


That's what I'm saying, so, no, we wouldn't need to do anything else? Fair enough, wouldn't he still be disgruntled though?
 
anfrind
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So he was a white supremacist Republican shiatbag.  Big surprise.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


The 2nd Amendment is this country. America without white supremacy would be like the Empire State building without the steel beams.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Godscrack: This asshole isn't dead. Right wing law enforcement release 2 pictures of him smiling.

Show a picture of his corpse or it's a lie Lou.


Sorry that you aren't getting enough gore porn in your life. There are websites that can help, fyi.
 
theprinceofwands
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: https://www.salon.com/2015/06/18/its_​n​ot_about_mental_illness_the_big_lie_th​at_always_follows_mass_shootings_by_wh​ite_males/


Good article, but not entirely correct. There are many events that ARE people with mental illness, or mental health treatments (SSRI's especially), or at least acknowledged 'stressors'. Articles with link to relevant studies are widely available, including here:  https://www.factcheck.org/2019​/10/the-​facts-on-mental-illness-and-mass-shoot​ings/ . Boiling it down:

For instance, two Secret Service reports for 2017 and 2018 found that around two-thirds of the suspects in public mass attacks - events in which three or more people were harmed in a public space - experienced mental health symptoms prior to those events. An FBI survey  of 63 active shooter events in the U.S. between 2000-2013 found 25% of suspects had been diagnosed with a mental illness, and 62% had a mental health "stressor," or what the agency identified as a sign that the shooter "appeared to be struggling with (most commonly) depression, anxiety, paranoia, etc. in their daily life in the year before the attack."

So while not every shooter is technically mentally ill (at least before the event), a large number ARE. Accepting that, and pursuing solutions to it, is only reasonable. That doesn't mean ignoring other issues (racism, etc), but it does mean only pursuing all the factors concurrently and not looking for a single issue cop-out that matches any one person's personal political preferences (i.e. gun control).
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: There are websites that can help, fyi.


Really? Tell me about them
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That is a tricky one. No-buy lists based on mental health issues would be a good solution, but a minefield of patient privacy rights and a never-ending argument about which conditions need to be considered dangerous.

But genuinely - what's with the culture of silence if a co-worker is spouting off about going postal? I get that sometimes that would be just an extreme expression of frustration - but dear lord. Some warning signs need to be heeded...


There are conditions/situation related to mental health that will make someone a "prohibited person" and unable to legally purchase or possess firearms.  The issue is that in order to prevent inconsistent application of the law, or having to rely on private patient information, the rules are very "bright line" - you have to either have been adjudged "mentally defective" or involuntarily committed to a mental health facility for treatment.  Both of those triggers leave a paper trail in the court system, don't rely on confidential patient information, and are supposed to be automatically reported to the FBI so that the NICS instant background database can be updated.

The problem with the current system is that unless there's a formal adjudication or commitment, a person can be noticeably "not quite right" for a long period of time (like the shooter in TFA) and still not be barred from buying or possessing guns.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x850]

A racist, middle age white guy facing discipline for being racist murdered a bunch of minorities? I wonder who he voted for?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Godscrack: BigNumber12: There are websites that can help, fyi.

Really? Tell me about them


I'm sure you can manage on your own
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: "But I can't be racist, my wife is an X!" is a favorite thing for racists to say when called out on their racism.


Please prove that you're not just reciting an empty talking point with no basis in reality by giving us some examples of your claim in action; i.e. people in interracial marriages who have been documented & proven to be racists.

Three will do for now.  We'll wait.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If I hear anyone talking the way this guy did in my workplace, I'll notify HR and security. There's no way of knowing if someone is just venting or is going through with it sometime in the future so I'm not taking a chance. I used to work with guys that constantly complained about something or talk bad about women that dumped them and I'd just roll my eyes and think " not this shiat again ".
So what can be done with assholes like this guy? You can't arrest them for bad thoughts but you can flag them through HR and hope they'll actually do something about it. There's a risk the person will come back and start shooting up the place.
We are just waiting for the active shooter drills and online course to start popping up for our clinic. It sucks having to figure out escape routes when I arrive to work these days.
Have a safe weekend fellow Farkers.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That is a tricky one. No-buy lists based on mental health issues would be a good solution, but a minefield of patient privacy rights and a never-ending argument about which conditions need to be considered dangerous.

But genuinely - what's with the culture of silence if a co-worker is spouting off about going postal? I get that sometimes that would be just an extreme expression of frustration - but dear lord. Some warning signs need to be heeded...


It sounds like you're calling for a measured approach to things. See that's your problem right there. Humanity is only full on or crickets.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Godscrack: BigNumber12: There are websites that can help, fyi.

Really? Tell me about them


https://secure.actblue.com/
https://ballotpedia.org/Main_Page
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: parasol: Interesting note

He was in trouble for making comments about people of color.
Tfa reports his ex wife was a person of color.

Sounds like a pretzel walking around in a human suit
More than one bend going on

Ex-wife.  They split up 15 years ago.  I wonder why.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why can't these farkers just wander into the woods and off themselves? Why do they have to involve others?
 
BBH
‘’ less than a minute ago  

theprinceofwands: Bith Set Me Up: https://www.salon.com/2015/06/18/its_n​ot_about_mental_illness_the_big_lie_th​at_always_follows_mass_shootings_by_wh​ite_males/

Good article, but not entirely correct. There are many events that ARE people with mental illness, or mental health treatments (SSRI's especially), or at least acknowledged 'stressors'. Articles with link to relevant studies are widely available, including here:  https://www.factcheck.org/2019/​10/the-facts-on-mental-illness-and-mas​s-shootings/ . Boiling it down:

For instance, two Secret Service reports for 2017 and 2018 found that around two-thirds of the suspects in public mass attacks - events in which three or more people were harmed in a public space - experienced mental health symptoms prior to those events. An FBI survey  of 63 active shooter events in the U.S. between 2000-2013 found 25% of suspects had been diagnosed with a mental illness, and 62% had a mental health "stressor," or what the agency identified as a sign that the shooter "appeared to be struggling with (most commonly) depression, anxiety, paranoia, etc. in their daily life in the year before the attack."

So while not every shooter is technically mentally ill (at least before the event), a large number ARE. Accepting that, and pursuing solutions to it, is only reasonable. That doesn't mean ignoring other issues (racism, etc), but it does mean only pursuing all the factors concurrently and not looking for a single issue cop-out that matches any one person's personal political preferences (i.e. gun control).


But having a mental illness does not cause you to be a mass murderer.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.