 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Bad news for those of you thinking about moving to Boise. Beyond the fact that you're thinking about moving to Boise, I mean   (npr.org) divider line
11
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 3:31 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Silver lining: the only folks with that kind of scratch tend not to be white supremacist ammosexuals.

Begone to the woods with you, redneck!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well if you put your money into Micron stock a year ago you have nothing to worry about. If you didn't and still want to live in Boise then something is definitely wrong with you.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let the free market dictate pricing amiright?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When is the next crash?
 
wiwille
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Silver lining: the only folks with that kind of scratch tend not to be white supremacist ammosexuals.

Begone to the woods with you, redneck!


I thought that was the attraction for people who want to move to Boise. Now they'll just have to go to the woods as well.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Idaho is the new South.  Who the hell would want to move there?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: When is the next crash?


1 month after you close.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Silver lining: the only folks with that kind of scratch tend not to be white supremacist ammosexuals.

Begone to the woods with you, redneck!


You'd be surprised...
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Idaho is the new South.  Who the hell would want to move there?


Hopefully not you.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is complete bullshiat.  The real reason housing prices are going up is an increasing number of homes being bought by investors (individuals and institutions) who have no intention of living in them.  Unlike buying stocks they can make money not only on the ridiculous appreciation in value on the asset but they can rent it out to a poor person the whole time it is appreciating wildly in value, have them maintain it (within reason)  then kick them out and sell it at a margin that makes stocks a sucker's game.  It won't stop either.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: nyseattitude: When is the next crash?

1 month after you close.


I closed on my house 29 days ago...
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.