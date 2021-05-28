 Skip to content
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice hair bun white trash
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bradenton. 'Nuff said.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida, where the stupid runs thick..
i might live here, but they all can tell i am not 'from' here.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were stink lines coming out of my phone while that played
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why men is in quotes here.

Just because the quality of breeding stock Florida brings to the table has deteriorated to the point that it is barely recognizable as a modern human doesn't make them not men.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good quality video. Should be easy to find them.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does hair have to do with it?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is a hell of a drug.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dudes shoulda been looking for a laundromat.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worked food service.  Most customers who find a mistake in their order will respond positively if you apologize and offer to make it right.

But there's always about 1 in 20 who just want to be abusive.

The only response that works when you encounter one of those is "Get the fark out of my store or I'm calling the cops."

Twice.

Then pick up the phone.

/get the PD's watch commander's direct number
//don't fark around with 911 or dispatch
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eww
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason to go to Wendy's.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bazzlex001: Not sure why men is in quotes here.

Just because the quality of breeding stock Florida brings to the table has deteriorated to the point that it is barely recognizable as a modern human doesn't make them not men.


Because those males who behave in such a manner aren't men - they're just taller children.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ManBun was nearly in tears over a McGriddle.
 
one2toke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B-Towns finest.
 
PhineasPozzlesnort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Florida is a hell of a drug.


And I wouldn't live anywhere else.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rolling Stones - Some Girls Full Album 1978
Youtube CLqftA8okfY
 
one2toke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bazzlex001: Not sure why men is in quotes here.

Just because the quality of breeding stock Florida brings to the table has deteriorated to the point that it is barely recognizable as a modern human doesn't make them not men.


a PLURAL.
MEN: more than one idiot
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: nice hair bun white trash


I mean, I kinda get it though.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatSillyGoose: sinko swimo: nice hair bun white trash

I mean, I kinda get it though.

[i.imgur.com image 719x696]


Comb over?  Pfft Comb-bunner!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjwars1: What does hair have to do with it?


It's only about the hair.

hudsonfla.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Even if you "win" an argument with McDonald's staff, you're still eating McDonald's food.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skyotter: Even if you "win" an argument with McDonald's staff, you're still eating McDonald's food.


at the special Olympics
 
patrick767
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But why don't more people want to go back to shiatty paying restaurant jobs?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
McGriddle will drive you stone mad.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if their mom is that lady who flipped out at the airport.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A man-bun means it's going to be a serious blow-job.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fngoofy: McGriddle will drive you stone mad.


That's well understood but you got to admit that sweet, sweet bacon's so good
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I wonder if their mom is that lady who flipped out at the airport.


s31242.pcdn.coView Full Size

I want to speak to the manager of the airport.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: A man-bun means it's going to be a serious blow-job.


So, it's like a necker knob, like on steering wheel of a forklift.

/ if you know what a necker knob is, hello fellow oldster
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

joseelsegundo: Bradenton. 'Nuff said.


I once went to Bradenton.  There were these two shirtless rednecks wearing jean shorts walking down the middle of the road who would not get out of the way.  People were honking at them and swerving around.  They were flipping people off and throwing lit cigarettes.  I have no idea what that was all about.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I wonder if their mom is that lady who flipped out at the airport.


SHE HAS A NAME!  HER NAME IS TERRI ANNE!
 
donnielove
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As someone who just got home from their first haircut in 16 months, I cannot judge anyone's hair right now.  Gimme a month.
 
donnielove
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I wonder if their mom is that lady who flipped out at the airport.

SHE HAS A NAME!  HER NAME IS TERRI ANNE!


And she's a woman!  In a dress!
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Chief Superintendent Lookout: A man-bun means it's going to be a serious blow-job.

So, it's like a necker knob, like on steering wheel of a forklift.

/ if you know what a necker knob is, hello fellow oldster



Suicide knob?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Chief Superintendent Lookout: A man-bun means it's going to be a serious blow-job.

So, it's like a necker knob, like on steering wheel of a forklift.

/ if you know what a necker knob is, hello fellow oldster


Yeah, I do. Sitting the front (bench) seat with your girlfriend, it's handy to be able to turn the wheel with one hand while the other is busy elsewhere. That's where the necker knob comes in.
 
valenumr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Not sure why men is in quotes here.

Just because the quality of breeding stock Florida brings to the table has deteriorated to the point that it is barely recognizable as a modern human doesn't make them not men.


Sarcastiquotes.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I love how when one of them turned on the guy filming he was handed his butt back.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Not sure why men is in quotes here.

Just because the quality of breeding stock Florida brings to the table has deteriorated to the point that it is barely recognizable as a modern human doesn't make them not men.


It all makes sense now.

Are we not Florida Men?
We are Florida Devo.
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Nick Nostril: Chief Superintendent Lookout: A man-bun means it's going to be a serious blow-job.

So, it's like a necker knob, like on steering wheel of a forklift.

/ if you know what a necker knob is, hello fellow oldster

Yeah, I do. Sitting the front (bench) seat with your girlfriend, it's handy to be able to turn the wheel with one hand while the other is busy elsewhere. That's where the necker knob comes in.


We just pretend it's the "stick shift", I'll cruise in fourth gear, but some times I like to drop it into second and let her go to town.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Chief Superintendent Lookout: A man-bun means it's going to be a serious blow-job.

So, it's like a necker knob, like on steering wheel of a forklift.

/ if you know what a necker knob is, hello fellow oldster


The name is new to me, but I have actually used them. On an old Alice Chalmers tractor, and a White Oliver forklift.

/Not old, just spent some formative years around (what are now) old farts.
 
proton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: joseelsegundo: Bradenton. 'Nuff said.

I once went to Bradenton.  There were these two shirtless rednecks wearing jean shorts walking down the middle of the road who would not get out of the way.  People were honking at them and swerving around.  They were flipping people off and throwing lit cigarettes.  I have no idea what that was all about.


If you replace the Jean shorts with $8 Walmart gym shorts that sounds about right for a typical drive through Bradenton today.  Nobody wears Jean shorts anymore.
 
