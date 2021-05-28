 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Albino teen who was abandoned as a baby in China is now a rising modelling star.
posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 6:20 PM



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a reminder of the pernicious effects of societal racism.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Winnie Harlow seen giving a big thumbs up.

https://en.www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Win​n​ie_Harlow
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bet she vacations in Scotland or Ireland a lot. Someplace with heavy cloud cover.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
With out the make up, and costumes, she seems like an attractive woman.
Good for her.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She's whiter than I am, and I am one of the whitest guys you will ever meet, sans New Balance shoes.

All kidding aside, I'm life hit better for her.

gopher321: Bet she vacations in Scotland or Ireland a lot. Someplace with heavy cloud cover.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
carpet, drapes
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weird how the first couple photos in the article were blank though...
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
16 years old, Gaetzmitter.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gopher321: Bet she vacations in Scotland or Ireland a lot. Someplace with heavy cloud cover.


Neutrogena sunblock spf 7000
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: She's whiter than I am, and I am one of the whitest guys you will ever meet, sans New Balance shoes.

All kidding aside, I'm life hit better for her.

gopher321: Bet she vacations in Scotland or Ireland a lot. Someplace with heavy cloud cover.

[i.pinimg.com image 526x481]



Damn auto-fill.

*I'm glad life got better for her.
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: This is a reminder of the pernicious effects of societal racism.


It's going to be an interesting world in a few years, once China rules us all.
 
dericwater
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is so typical of Chinese mentality. The Chinese, as a culture or as a group, are incapable of looking creatively when dealt something different from the norm. The Chinese excel when asked to follow a norm. Which is why they do well in school and such. But to create or utilize something that is out of the norm? They resist. They resist because they're incapable of dreaming big, looking at it from another angle.

Creativity is still too far for many Chinese to even contemplate, much less to attain.

/I am Chinese BTW
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
smorgasburgh.comView Full Size
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Albino Teen was the title track of my first ska-polka-rap fusion album
 
ISO15693
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oculocutaneous sounds like a Borg name.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Xueli Abbing, 16, was left outside an orphanage because of how she looked

I'm gonna need a citation on that. Did they leave a note saying, 'hey, leaving this baby specifically because of her appearance.' Or did they do it the regular way and leave the baby because they were poor or due to the one-child policy at the time or because she was female. Because all of those things happened quite a lot with babies who did not have albinism. I think the newspaper here is assuming facts not in evidence.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: 16 years old, Gaetzmitter.


So, legal in Florida?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Modeling star? What happened to the good old days when we just called 'em freaks?


/oh, lighten up
//get it?
 
